Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded PM Modi for launching the year-long commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Pradhan stated the song, a medium for national awakening, is relevant today for making India a developed nation.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram".

He said that 'Vande Mataram' was a medium for national awakening during the freedom struggle and today the government aims to make India a developed nation. Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said, " 'Vande Mataram' is relevant even today. 150 years ago, 'Vande Mataram' became a medium for national awakening during the freedom struggle, and today, we have to make India a developed nation. I express my gratitude towards PM Modi and thank the government of India for taking the decision to commemorate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'."

Year-Long Commemoration Launched

On November 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The Prime Minister also released a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi also launched a portal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'

The celebrations witnessed mass singing of the full version of "Vande Mataram" across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme.

PM Modi also participated in the mass singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The programme marked the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration from November 7 2025, to November 7 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition which inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

History of the National Song

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. The national song "Vande Mataram", written by Bankimchandra Chatterji, was composed during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which fell on November 7, 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath. The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation. (ANI)