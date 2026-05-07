BJP MP Anurag Thakur welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The move grants the National Song 'Vande Mataram' the same statutory protection as the National Anthem, a long-standing demand.

Vande Mataram Gets Equal Legal Status

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of an amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, granting the National Song 'Vande Mataram' the same statutory protection as the National Anthem. In a post on X, Thakur said the decision was taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it a "proud moment" for every Indian. "Delighted to share that the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, granting our National Song Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the National Anthem," Thakur said.

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Thakur's Efforts and Gratitude

He said the move fulfilled a long-standing demand and noted that he had earlier raised the issue through a Rule 377 notice in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session. "This has been a long-standing demand. I had also raised the issue through a Rule 377 notice in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, urging legal safeguards to prevent deliberate insults and protect our cultural heritage," he said.

The BJP MP also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai for their support on the matter. "Heartfelt thanks to Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai for their prompt support. Special gratitude to Nityanand Rai for his letter acknowledging my notice," Thakur added. Calling it a significant moment, he said, "A proud moment for every Indian who holds Vande Mataram dear."

Background and MHA Advisory

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also issued an advisory on January 28 detailing guidelines for the national song Vande Mataram, stating that when both the National Song and the National Anthem are performed at an event, all six stanzas of the official version of Vande Mataram must be presented first. Some have objected to singing all six stanzas of Vande Matram and prefer to sing the first two stanzas, which were adopted as the national song by the Constituent Assembly in 1950. (ANI)