During a Lok Sabha debate on Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Congress, demanding Rahul Gandhi apologise for his family's alleged 'historical wrongs' and 'crime' committed against the national song.

As the Lok Sabha is holding a special discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla launched a sharp attack on the Congress, urging Rahul Gandhi to apologise for what he termed as "historical wrongs" committed by his family regarding the national song.

While speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said the nation would witness a "historic moment" when both Houses pay tribute to Vande Mataram, describing it as more than just a song. "The entire nation will witness a historic moment in both Houses where a glorious tribute will be paid to Vande Mataram. It is not just a song, but a clarion call which united crores of Indians in their struggle against the British Raj, slavery, and invaders. But on the other hand, the country would like to see when Rahul Gandhi, if participating in the discussion, would begin by apologising to the country for the crime done by his family towards this song," Poonawalla said.

Allegations Against Nehru and 'Appeasement Politics'

He further alleged that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru opposed the song, calling it "communal" and promoting appeasement politics. "Nehru ji was against this song. Prioritising appeasement and vote bank, he started a campaign against it, saying it has a communal tinge. And Congress continues this kind of politics and appeasement where they target national identity for vote bank," he said.

He further claimed that Congress continues the same approach, "They first divided Vande Mataram in the CWC meeting, then divided the nation, and now divide the country based on caste lines. Today, Rahul Gandhi and Congress should apologise for the great crime they did against Vande Mataram."

PM Modi Links Song's Alteration to Partition

Poonawalla's remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the event commemorating 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' in early November, alleged that the removal of "significant verses" from the national song 'Vande Mataram' in 1937 led to India's partition.

Prime Minister Modi further stated that "the same divisive mindset" continues to pose a significant challenge to the nation even today. "In 1937, significant verses of 'Vande Mataram', the very essence of its spirit, were removed. Stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' were broken up. This removal sowed the seeds for the eventual partition of the country. Today's generation needs to understand why such injustice was committed against this great mantra of nation-building. Because that same divisive mindset continues to pose a major challenge for the nation even today," the Prime Minister said.

MPs Welcome 'Timely' Discussion

Earlier today, BJP MP Sudha Murty also welcomed the special discussion, calling the national song a symbol of unity and patriotism. "I am participating in that, and I am very happy about it. It's not just a song; it creates patriotism among people. It was composed 150 years ago, before independence, so this song united everybody," she said to ANI.

Speaking outside Parliament, Murty added that Vande Mataram sparked a national awakening. "I really like this discussion. Vande Mataram is a great song. It connected all our states and the entire country experienced an awakening. It's not just a song, it integrated our country," Murty told reporters.

BJP MP Naresh Bansal echoed the sentiment, calling the session "very timely> He said the discussion would help the current generation understand how Vande Mataram inspired the freedom struggle and also bring to light "what mischiefs were done with this song in history". "It is very good... this is a very timely discussion. On the 150th anniversary, our current generation will know how this Vande Mataram song was an inspiring, integrating song and what mischiefs were done with this song in history, this will come to light during the discussion," Bansal said to ANI.

Special Discussion Details

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a discussion on the 150 years of the National Song ''Vande Mataram''. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

The special discussion in Parliament will highlight significant and lesser-known historical aspects of the national song. The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours in the Lok Sabha debate, and a total of ten hours has been scheduled across both Houses. Additionally, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant. (ANI)