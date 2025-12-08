At least 25 people, including four members of a Delhi family, died in a fire at a nightclub in North Goa. Eyewitnesses suspect a pyro gun caused the blaze. Relatives have questioned government accountability as arrests have been made.

At least 25 people lost their lives in a tragic fire that broke out in a nightclub in Goa in the early hours of Sunday. Among the deceased are four members of the same family from Karawal Nagar in Northeast Delhi, including Vinod Kumar, his daughter-in-law Kamla Joshi, and sisters Anita Joshi and Saroj Joshi, who had travelled to Goa for a holiday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Shwinder Rawat, a relative of the deceased, said, "These were our family members who went to Goa for a holiday, and all four lost their lives in this accident. Vinod Kabadwal was very kind and cheerful. We all shared a bond like one family, and now our relatives are gone. His mother, who lives in an old age home, and other family members are deeply grieving."

Government Accountability Questioned

Relatives also questioned government accountability. Harish told ANI, "This is a government failure. The hotel had already been closed, and authorities should have ensured it remained shut. If a place is officially closed, it should not be reopened. All bodies are being brought back around 12-12:30 pm."

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

An eyewitness claimed that the blaze could have erupted from a spark on their wooden roof after a pyro gun was shot. Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness said, "The dancer was entertaining everyone and songs were being played. In between, a pyro gun was shot, and I believe because of it, there was a spark on their wooden roof. People thought it would be taken care of, but within two minutes, the fire spread and people could not come out. They have their kitchen in the basement, and there is no scope of exit.."

Another eyewitness who sustained injuries said that the incident took place around midnight when the party was going on. "The incident took place around midnight. Almost all the guests managed to come out. There were some people trapped inside. I came here around 11 pm. Some people tried to control the fire. Around 70-80 people were present there. There was only one exit from where everyone came out," the eyewitness said.

Club Owner Responds to Tragedy

Meanwhile, Birch By Romeo Lane in North Goa club's owner Saurabh Luthra on Monday expressed "profound grief" and assured full cooperation with authorities and families affected by the tragedy. The massive blaze erupted in the early hours of Sunday at the upscale club located in North Goa's Arpora.

Luthra said that the management stands in "unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured," and offered "heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity."

In a post shared on Instagram, Luthra wrote, "The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress. The management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity."

Luthra further added that the establishment would provide "every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity."

"The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity," he wrote in a post.

Arrests Made, FIR Registered

Earlier, four people, including three General Managers and one Bar Manager, who were arrested in connection with the fire at the restaurant in North Goa's Arpora, have been remanded to the custody of the State Police by a local court. Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar said an FIR has been registered against the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. (ANI)