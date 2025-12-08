A massive fire at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Goa killed 25 people, including 24-year-old Satish Rana, the only earning member of his Uttarakhand family. Police arrested four managers, while the fifth accused was held later.

A devastating fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa has taken 25 lives, leaving families across several states in shock. Among them was 26-year-old Satish Rana, the only earning member of his family from Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. His death has brought deep grief to his small village, where neighbours, relatives and local leaders are mourning the loss of a responsible young man who supported his entire family, according to a report by India Today.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at the nightclub located in North Goa's Arpora area. Most victims died due to suffocation rather than burns, as the fire spread quickly in the basement area where there was almost no ventilation. Police have arrested four managers and later a fifth accused linked to the club’s operations.

Young breadwinner from Tehri Garhwal among the victims

Satish Rana worked in Goa to support his parents and younger brother. His parents depend on farming and had no steady income. With his two sisters already married, Satish felt responsible for his family’s future, especially for his younger brother’s education. Villagers said Satish used to send money home regularly and was known for being calm, hardworking and sincere. They described his death as a 'huge blow' to the entire village community.

Family members said they were informed late at night about Satish's death and have been waiting for his body to be brought home. The family expects the body to reach the village by Monday evening. Relatives said the news has left the parents 'broken and speechless'.

Local leaders reach out to offer support

After receiving information about the tragedy, Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay contacted the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and assured Satish's family that the government would provide all possible help. The MLA said the administration was in touch with relatives and would ensure that the family receives the required financial and legal support.

Villagers and local representatives have also asked the government for compensation and long-term help for the family, noting that Satish was the only hope for their household.

Five men from Uttarakhand confirmed dead

Authorities confirmed that five people from Uttarakhand died in the Arpora nightclub fire. Their details include:

Employees who died

Jitendra (21), son of Santa Singh, from Sankuld, Tehri Garhwal

Satish Rana (26), son of Surendra Singh Rana, from Changa Doliya, Tehri Garhwal

Manish (23), son of Krishan Singh Mahar, from Netr Salan, Champawat

Surendra (38), son of Amar Singh, from Simali, Jamaradi Baira, Pithoragarh

Sumit Negi, from Garhwal

Some victims from Jharkhand

Families in Jharkhand are heartbroken after losing their loved ones in the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people on Sunday. Many of the victims were young migrant workers who had travelled far from home in search of stable work and a better income. They worked in kitchens, cleaned, or supported food preparation in the popular nightclub where the fire broke out.

One of the grieving brothers, Faghu Mahto, told ANI that his brother had been working at the hotel for the past five to six months. He lived with other boys from their village and worked as a cook, helping with different kitchen tasks. He said people informed them that a gas cylinder had blasted, but they did not see it themselves. Another victim, Mohit Munda, also from Jharkhand, worked as a chef at the same hotel. His brother, Sunil Munda, explained that Mohit lived at the hotel along with another sibling, who was the one to call the family and share details about the tragic fire.

Former Jharkhand MLA and Congress Working President Bandhu Tirkey expressed deep sadness and frustration about the repeated tragedies involving labourers working outside their home states. He said that many workers travel from small towns and districts to larger states like Goa in search of jobs because they cannot find enough opportunities near home. Tirkey stressed that the government should create proper schemes so that these labourers get work in their own cities, reducing the need to migrate far away.

He also said that states must ensure strict safety measures in all workplaces so that such accidents do not happen again. Along with the workers who died, the fire also claimed the lives of four members of the late Shri Leeladhar Kabadwal family, who had gone to Goa for a holiday. The victims included Vinod Kumar, his daughter-in-law Kamla Joshi, and Anita Joshi and Saroj Joshi, the daughters of Balkrishna Joshi. Their sudden deaths have left families and friends shocked and grieving.

Tourists among the deceased

Anita Joshi, from Ranikhet

Saroj Joshi, from Ranikhet

Kamla Joshi, from Ranikhet

Vinod Kumar, husband of Bhavna, from Ranikhet

Families have claimed the bodies of these victims, and their final rites are being planned.

How the tragedy unfolded inside the nightclub

The fire broke out shortly after midnight when the nightclub was crowded. Eyewitnesses have given chilling details about how the fire started and spread inside the Goa nightclub. An eyewitness said the blaze may have started after a pyro gun was fired during a dance performance. A spark from the pyro gun may have touched the wooden roof, causing a sudden fire. According to the eyewitness:

“The dancer was performing and music was playing. A pyro gun was fired, and I think the spark hit the wooden roof. People thought it was small, but within two minutes the fire spread and people could not escape. Their kitchen is in the basement and there is no exit.”

Another injured eyewitness said that around 70 to 80 people were inside the club at the time. Almost all the guests managed to come out quickly, but many workers and some visitors were trapped inside the basement area.

He said:

“The fire started around midnight. Some people tried to control it. There was only one exit, and everyone rushed through it."

The eyewitness explained that the nightclub’s kitchen was located in the basement, which had no proper exit, making it almost impossible for some people to escape. Another eyewitness, who was injured while running out, said the incident happened around midnight while a party was going on.

Emergency teams worked through the night, taking the injured to nearby hospitals and trying to bring the situation under control. A total of 25 people, including staff and tourists, died in the tragedy.

Victims died mainly due to suffocation, not burns

Investigators said that 23 out of the 25 bodies showed no burn injuries, which suggests that the victims died due to sudden lack of oxygen and smoke inhalation. The fire spread quickly in the basement kitchen, which had very limited ventilation and only one escape route.

Only two bodies were found with severe burn marks.

Doctors at Goa Medical College in Bambolim conducted postmortem examinations on 17 bodies on Sunday, while the remaining examinations were expected to continue on Monday.

Authorities also noted that the process of identifying the bodies was still underway, as several victims were badly affected by smoke and needed detailed verification.

Police arrest managers and probe owners under new criminal law

Goa Police arrested four people on Sunday, including:

Rajiv Modak (49) – Chief General Manager, from RK Puram, New Delhi

Priyanshu Thakur (32) – Gate Manager, from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Rajveer Singhania (32) – Bar Manager, from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

Vivek Singh (27) – General Manager, from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh

On Monday, police arrested the fifth accused, the operations manager, in Delhi.

An FIR has been registered at the Anjuna Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), 287, and 3(5). These sections relate to negligence, endangering human life, and other offences linked to safety and public protection.

Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar said that police were working round the clock to complete identification, support families, and continue the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Bodies shifted to GMC Bambolim; injured still being treated

A total of 25 bodies were taken to the Goa Medical College (GMC) in Bambolim. Of the six injured, one person has been discharged, while five remain admitted and are under treatment.

Police officers, including senior officials, have been stationed at Anjuna Police Station to monitor the investigation closely. They also said that five bodies have already been handed over to their families.

A village in Uttarakhand mourns Satish Rana

Back in Tehri Garhwal, Satish’s home has been filled with mourners. His family, already struggling financially, now faces a difficult future. Villagers said Satish had dreams of building a better life for his family and educating his younger brother.

His death has not only left his family heartbroken but has also shaken the entire community, who are demanding strict action and long-term support for the family.

