Union Minister Chirag Paswan marked 150 years of Vande Mataram, stressing its importance for youth. Priyanka Chaturvedi called for a discussion above politics as Parliament allotted 10 hours for a debate with PM Modi's participation.

'Laying Foundation for Next 150 Years'

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday highlighted the significance of commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram, saying that the "youth will better understand the importance of this national song" that "ignited patriotic feelings among all freedom fighters".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said that the occasion not only marks a historic milestone but also lays the groundwork for the next 150 years. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "This is important only to mark the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram but also for laying a strong foundation for the next 150 years... The youth will better understand the importance of this national song, which ignited patriotic feelings in all our freedom fighters. Today's debate is very necessary."

Paswan further stated that all MPs from the constituent parties of the NDA had unanimously expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the NDA's victory in Bihar. "All the MPs of the constituent parties of the NDA unanimously thanked the Prime Minister for the NDA's victory in Bihar."

'Rise Above Politics'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she hopes for a comprehensive discussion on Vande Mataram in the Parliament. "It's a good thing that the Prime Minister will come and discuss Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram and Jai Hind are two slogans connected to the country's culture and the freedom struggle. The same government that issued a notification in the Rajya Sabha banning the use of these slogans, when it discusses them, it seems ridiculous. I hope there will be a comprehensive discussion on Vande Mataram. I hope this doesn't turn into an agenda, keeping the West Bengal elections in mind, and that the discussion should rise above politics and prioritise the country first," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Parliamentary Discussion on Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the discussion, that touched upon many important and lesser-known facets of the iconic song. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

Under this special discussion, many essential and lesser-known historical facets of 'Vande Mataram' were highlighted. The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday. (ANI)