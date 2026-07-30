Congress MP Mallu Ravi accused the BJP-led government of passing the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, unilaterally. The bill criminalises insults to the national song 'Vande Mataram' and was passed by a voice vote.

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Thursday accused the BJP-led government of introducing the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, without consulting opposition leaders and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah explain to the House why Bills were being passed "unilaterally."

After being passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Bill by voice vote. The Bill seeking to make any obstruction or insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence was passed after a brief discussion amid uproar by the opposition MPs.

Opposition Slams 'Dictatorship'

Mallu Ravi told ANI, "BJP introduced and passed this Bill without bothering any opposition leaders. This is not democracy but dictatorship. We demand that the Home Minister come to the House and answer why they are passing all the Bills unilaterally."

Congress MP Tariq Anwar alleged that the Bill was opposed not only by Muslim MPs but also by MPs from the DMK, TMC and other political parties. "Not only Muslim MPs, but DMK, TMC and others also opposed. The opposition leaders should have been called for a discussion. This government always tries to impose everything." Anwar said.

Government Defends Bill

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, however, defended the Bill and said that it was not a matter of religious sentiments. "This is not a matter of religious sentiments. This should not be opposed because this song had a major role in the struggle for independence." Athawale said.

He also said that slogans on social media calling for the removal of reservation were unconstitutional and should be banned by the government. "The slogans being raised on social media to remove reservation are unconstitutional and should be banned by the government. I am going to write a letter to the Prime Minister on this..." he said.

Bill Passed Amid Uproar in Lok Sabha

During the proceedings in the Lower House of Parliament, the legislation faced sharp opposition from the DMK, which accused the government of using it to push a 'Hindutva' agenda.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved the Bill in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. Replying to the discussion in the House, Nityanand Rai asserted that the Union government respects all the states and their linguistic pride, and also asks for the National Song to be sung alongside the National Anthem. "This Bill is for Indian pride, not against any state and ideology. BJP-NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi government respects state songs. We only ask that when the National Anthem is sung, the National Song be also sung alongside," he said.

Path to Presidential Assent

The Amendment Bill was introduced in the Upper House on July 24 and passed on Wednesday. The Act penalises insults to the national flag, the Constitution of India, and the national anthem and the amendment gives Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem.

With passage in both Houses now complete, the Bill goes to the President for assent before it can take effect. (ANI)