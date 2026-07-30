The Karnataka Government is upgrading its Hardware Security Module (HSM) for Aadhaar services to bolster cybersecurity and reliability. The upgrade will incorporate the latest security patches and will be carried out after hours to minimize disruption.

The Karnataka Government has announced an upgrade of the Hardware Security Module (HSM) that powers Aadhaar authentication services across state departments, in a move aimed at strengthening digital governance, cyber security, and service reliability.

Strengthening Digital Infrastructure

Karnataka Home, IT & BT, and e-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge said the upgrade is a preventive technology enhancement to ensure higher security, better reliability, and continued compliance with national security standards. "Digital public infrastructure is the backbone of citizen-centric governance. The Government is continuously investing in strengthening critical digital systems to ensure that essential public services remain secure, reliable and resilient," the Minister said in a statement.

Upgrade to Enhance Security and Performance

The HSM is a critical component of the state's digital ecosystem as it securely stores encryption keys used for Aadhaar authentication. On average, 10 to 12 lakh Aadhaar authentication requests are processed daily across various government departments in Karnataka.

As part of the upgrade, the latest security patches, bug fixes, and OEM-supported enhancements will be incorporated to improve overall system performance.

Minimising Service Disruption

To minimise disruption, the maintenance activity will be carried out after office hours, between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM on July 31, August 1, and August 2. The government has made arrangements to ensure that the impact on public services remains minimal during this period.

Commitment to Digital Security

"The Government remains committed to building a secure, trusted and future-ready digital ecosystem. Strengthening cyber resilience and safeguarding citizens' digital data will continue to remain our highest priority," Priyank Kharge added. (ANI)

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