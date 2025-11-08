India's first Vande Bharat sleeper coach maintenance facility is being built in Jodhpur at a cost of Rs 360 cr. First phase will be ready by June 2026. Equipped with modern machinery, simulators and testing labs, it will maintain up to 9 trains daily

India's first dedicated maintenance facility for Vande Bharat sleeper coaches will be ready by June 2026 at Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway Station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, officials from the North Western Railway (NWR) have confirmed. The project marks another step in India's push to strengthen its modern railway infrastructure, supporting the government's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', a developed India with safe, efficient, and high-speed transport systems.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A major project for Indian Railways

According to Major Amit Swamy, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer of North Western Railway, the state-of-the-art facility is being constructed at a total cost of Rs 360 crore. The first phase of the project, costing Rs 167 crore, will be completed by June 2026, while the second phase, worth Rs 195 crore, is expected to finish by June 2027.

The new maintenance and workshop depot will play a vital role in keeping Vande Bharat sleeper coaches in top condition. These advanced trains are expected to connect long-distance routes, bringing comfort, speed, and safety to passengers.

Facility details and modern features

The depot’s first phase will include a 600-metre track designed to maintain 24 sleeper coaches at a time. Once this phase is completed, the facility will be fully functional for routine maintenance and repairs.

The second phase will add another 178-metre track and include a workshop and simulator facility to train engineers and staff.

Swamy said the depot will be a model of precision and technology, housing a dedicated wheel rack system and a high-tech testing laboratory equipped with the latest simulators. These tools will help in evaluating advanced train equipment and ensuring that each Vande Bharat train meets safety and performance standards.

The Jodhpur facility will also feature a three-tier inspection system for sleeper coaches, allowing for faster turnaround and higher maintenance efficiency.

Capacity and technical capabilities

Once fully operational, the depot will be capable of maintaining eight to nine trains daily.

"The depot will be capable of inspecting and maintaining three trains at the same time," said Swamy. "It will include advanced machinery for lifting entire train rakes, transferring bogies using a drop pit table, and wheel-turning systems to ensure smooth and continuous operations."

He added that the Vande Bharat sleeper coaches will require maintenance after every four days or after travelling 3,500 kilometres. These regular checks are crucial for ensuring safety and preventing technical failures during operations.

Joint venture and partners

The project is being executed by the North Western Railway in collaboration with Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Kinet Railway Solution, a joint venture between India and Russia. These partners are working together to integrate global railway technologies, helping Indian Railways match international standards of design, comfort, and maintenance.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Four more depots across India

Along with the Jodhpur facility, four more Vande Bharat maintenance depots are being developed across the country. These will be located at:

Bijwasan Railway Station (Delhi)

Thanisandra Railway Station (Bengaluru)

Anand Vihar (Delhi)

Wadi Bandar (Mumbai)

These facilities will help ensure the smooth functioning of India’s growing fleet of Vande Bharat Express trains, both chair car and sleeper versions.

The decentralised system of maintenance depots will allow Indian Railways to service trains faster and reduce delays due to long-distance maintenance requirements.

PM Modi highlights Vande Bharat's national role

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke about the growing importance of Vande Bharat trains during the flagging off ceremony of four new Vande Bharat Express trains in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. He said that the Vande Bharat network is becoming a symbol of progress and faith, connecting India’s sacred cities and heritage sites through a modern rail system.

"The way India has launched a campaign to make its resources superior for a Viksit Bharat, these trains are going to become a milestone in that journey," PM Modi said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Connecting heritage with progress

The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s pilgrimage routes are not just religious paths but also represent the country’s unity and cultural consciousness.

He said cities such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot, and Kurukshetra are spiritual lifelines of the nation, and connecting them with Vande Bharat trains links India’s culture, faith, and development.

"This is an important step towards making the cities of India’s heritage symbols of the country’s development," PM Modi added.

Economic and social benefits

The Prime Minister also underlined that pilgrimages have a strong economic impact. Increased connectivity brings more visitors, boosting local businesses, hotels, transport services, and artisans. He pointed out that in the past 11 years, developmental projects across Uttar Pradesh have strengthened the state’s economy, and pilgrimage tourism has become a major driver of prosperity.

Citing examples, PM Modi said, "11 crore devotees visited Kashi last year."

After the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, over 6 crore devotees have already visited the city.

“These visits have contributed thousands of crores to the local economy,” he said, adding that tourism and pilgrimage routes are creating new income opportunities for young people in transport, handicrafts, and hospitality sectors.

Transforming Varanasi into a model city

PM Modi also spoke about the transformation of Varanasi (Kashi) into a model urban and cultural hub. He said that several infrastructure projects are underway to make the city an example of what a Viksit Bharat should look like.

"Good hospitals, roads, gas pipelines, and internet connectivity are continuously expanding in Kashi,” he said. “Our aim is to make visiting and staying in Varanasi a special experience for everyone."

India's modern railway future

The upcoming Vande Bharat sleeper coach maintenance depot in Jodhpur will be an important part of India's modern railway future. With a focus on precision, technology, and efficiency, the facility will help Indian Railways maintain world-class safety and performance standards.

As India expands its high-speed train network, such facilities will ensure smooth operations, better maintenance and an improved travel experience for millions of passengers every year.

The project also reflects India's growing capability to design, operate, and maintain advanced railway systems on its own, while embracing international technology partnerships for innovation.

A step towards 'Viksit Bharat'

From improving maintenance facilities to linking cultural and spiritual destinations, the Vande Bharat initiative shows India’s determination to combine development with heritage.

By 2027, when all phases of the Jodhpur facility are completed, it will stand as a model of how modern engineering and national vision can work together to build a strong, connected, and developed India.

(With inputs from agencies)