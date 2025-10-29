Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor blamed Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar for Bihar’s problems, urging migrant workers not to vote for them. He warned that if they did, they would “travel like animals on trains” again.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and current CM Nitish Kumar were the root cause of all trouble in the state. Speaking to reporters, Kishor appealed to people in Bihar who earn their living in other states not to vote for Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

'Lalu and Nitish are root of Bihar's all troubles'

"If they vote for Lalu or Nitish again, they will have to go back to travelling like animals on trains. The people of Bihar have to decide if they want a factory made here or in other states. Lalu and Nitish are the root of all troubles in Bihar," Kishor said.

He stated that a Jan Suraaj government must be established in Bihar to improve conditions, ensuring that people in the state don't have to leave their homestate to make a living.

"People of Bihar who have come to the state from other states will have to return if things don't change here in the next 10-15 days. They will have to return to work in factories in Chennai, Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai and live in the same conditions there. If things improve and a 'Jan Suraaj' is established, they will not have to go to other states. We appeal to them not to return and to remain in Bihar until the elections are over," Kishor said.

"This time in Bihar, votes should only be cast for education, employment, and change," he added. With less than ten days remaining before the first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Madhepura Assembly constituency has emerged as one of the key battlegrounds to watch.

Located within the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency, a political stronghold once represented by veteran leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sharad Yadav, this seat holds significant importance in the upcoming state polls.

The Madhepura seat has been a stronghold for the Rashtriya Janata Dal, as they have retained it since the previous three elections.

Chandra Shekhar, a three-time MLA from the seat, has been a controversial figure in Bihar politics. He has served as Minister of Disaster Management from 2015 to 2017 and Minister of Sugarcane Industries from 2022 to 2024.

He also stirred controversy with his remarks on Ram Charit Manas during a Hindi Diwas event in 2023, which then heated up state politics. JDU, which was then an ally of the RJD, had distanced itself from the remarks; meanwhile, his party had defended his statement, citing it as a reflection of its ideology.

In the 2025 elections, Chandra Shekhar Yadav once again contests under the RJD symbol as the Mahagathbandhan candidate. On the other side, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Kavita Kumari Saha from the JD(U). Saha, who belongs to the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) community and holds a postgraduate degree in Sociology, had earlier made her political debut successfully as the Chairperson of the Madhepura Municipal Board.

Shashi Kumar, from the Jan Suraaj Party, is also in the election field against Saha and Chandra Shekhar.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

