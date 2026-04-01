The Vande Bharat Express, currently running between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will be extended up to Jammu Tawi from April 30. The train's capacity will also be increased, with the number of coaches going from 8 to 20.

Vande Bharat Express Extended to Jammu Tawi, Capacity Increased Taking it to X, he shared that the number of coaches has been increased to 20 from the previous 8 coaches, increasing the capacity of the train significantly. "Good news for #Jammu-#Srinagar Vande Bharat Express travellers! Another gift from the @narendramodi government for the people of Jammu & Kashmir. The Vande Bharat Express, currently running between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will be extended up to Jammu Tawi from April 30. Additionally, the train will now operate with 20 coaches instead of 8, significantly enhancing capacity, connectivity, and comfort. This move is set to further promote tourism and accelerate regional development," he wrote. New 'Winterised' Vande Bharat for Jammu-Srinagar Section Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has introduced a specially designed 'Vande Bharat' train for the Jammu-Srinagar rail section. This train not only retains its signature semi-high-speed capability but also incorporates for the first time 'winterisation' technology that enables it to operate smoothly even in sub-zero temperatures. Advanced Heating Systems for Sub-Zero Temperatures In view of the snowy weather conditions in Jammu & Kashmir, several state-of-the-art heating systems have been integrated into this Vande Bharat Express. For the first time in Indian Railways, 'self-regulating heating cables' have been utilised to prevent water pipelines from freezing. These cables are capable of automatically adjusting their heat output based on the external temperature.1800W silicon heating pads have been installed in the water tanks.Additionally, special heating arrangements have been made in the bio-tanks and auxiliary tanks to ensure that the sanitation system remains unaffected.For the comfort of passengers, provisions have been made to channel warm air to the restrooms via special ducts connected to the main air conditioning unit.Heaters and thermal insulation have been installed in the Indian-style toilets to ensure the continued functioning of the vacuum evacuation system.To prevent water from stagnating and freezing within the pipes while the train is stabled (parked), a 'water draining' facility has been provided, allowing for the safe and complete drainage of all water. Enhanced Visibility and Safety Measures An 'embedded heating element' has been installed within the main windshield located in front of the driver's cabin. This technology will prevent the windshield from fogging up during periods of fog and snowfall, thereby ensuring clear visibility for the driver. This marks a first-of-its-kind initiative within the Indian Railways network.Heaters have also been installed within the air dryer system to ensure the proper functioning of the air brake system.To protect against potential damage caused by stones (ballast) from the tracks, the pneumatic valves located near the water tanks have been shielded with stainless steel covers.The train will operate at an operational speed of 160 km per hour. CCTV cameras have been installed in the train for enhanced security, along with an energy-efficient regenerative braking system. This specialised Vande Bharat Express stands as an outstanding example of indigenous engineering, designed to provide passengers with a safe, fast, and comfortable travel experience amidst the challenging weather conditions of Jammu & Kashmir. Fulfilling a Long-Standing Demand Commenting on this modern Vande Bharat train, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal stated, "The operation of this specialised Vande Bharat in the Jammu & Kashmir region fulfils a long-standing demand of both passengers and local residents. Our objective is not merely to provide faster travel, but also to ensure 'all-weather' connectivity, even amidst the biting cold of the Valley. This train will serve as a strong and reliable bridge connecting devotees travelling to Vaishno Devi with the Kashmir Valley, while simultaneously boosting tourism in the region." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the Vande Bharat Express currently running between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir will be extended up to Jammu Tawi from April 30.Taking it to X, he shared that the number of coaches has been increased to 20 from the previous 8 coaches, increasing the capacity of the train significantly. "Good news for #Jammu-#Srinagar Vande Bharat Express travellers! Another gift from the @narendramodi government for the people of Jammu & Kashmir. The Vande Bharat Express, currently running between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will be extended up to Jammu Tawi from April 30. Additionally, the train will now operate with 20 coaches instead of 8, significantly enhancing capacity, connectivity, and comfort. This move is set to further promote tourism and accelerate regional development," he wrote.Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has introduced a specially designed 'Vande Bharat' train for the Jammu-Srinagar rail section. This train not only retains its signature semi-high-speed capability but also incorporates for the first time 'winterisation' technology that enables it to operate smoothly even in sub-zero temperatures.In view of the snowy weather conditions in Jammu & Kashmir, several state-of-the-art heating systems have been integrated into this Vande Bharat Express. For the first time in Indian Railways, 'self-regulating heating cables' have been utilised to prevent water pipelines from freezing. These cables are capable of automatically adjusting their heat output based on the external temperature.1800W silicon heating pads have been installed in the water tanks.Additionally, special heating arrangements have been made in the bio-tanks and auxiliary tanks to ensure that the sanitation system remains unaffected.For the comfort of passengers, provisions have been made to channel warm air to the restrooms via special ducts connected to the main air conditioning unit.Heaters and thermal insulation have been installed in the Indian-style toilets to ensure the continued functioning of the vacuum evacuation system.To prevent water from stagnating and freezing within the pipes while the train is stabled (parked), a 'water draining' facility has been provided, allowing for the safe and complete drainage of all water.An 'embedded heating element' has been installed within the main windshield located in front of the driver's cabin. This technology will prevent the windshield from fogging up during periods of fog and snowfall, thereby ensuring clear visibility for the driver. This marks a first-of-its-kind initiative within the Indian Railways network.Heaters have also been installed within the air dryer system to ensure the proper functioning of the air brake system.To protect against potential damage caused by stones (ballast) from the tracks, the pneumatic valves located near the water tanks have been shielded with stainless steel covers.The train will operate at an operational speed of 160 km per hour. CCTV cameras have been installed in the train for enhanced security, along with an energy-efficient regenerative braking system. This specialised Vande Bharat Express stands as an outstanding example of indigenous engineering, designed to provide passengers with a safe, fast, and comfortable travel experience amidst the challenging weather conditions of Jammu & Kashmir.Commenting on this modern Vande Bharat train, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal stated, "The operation of this specialised Vande Bharat in the Jammu & Kashmir region fulfils a long-standing demand of both passengers and local residents. Our objective is not merely to provide faster travel, but also to ensure 'all-weather' connectivity, even amidst the biting cold of the Valley. This train will serve as a strong and reliable bridge connecting devotees travelling to Vaishno Devi with the Kashmir Valley, while simultaneously boosting tourism in the region." (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source