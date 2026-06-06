Union Minister Piyush Goyal planted trees for World Environment Day, praising PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. Meanwhile, PM Modi launched development projects in Surat, linking them to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Goyal Champions 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal celebrated World Environment Day by planting trees in his constituency and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative for environmental conservation, saying how India's prestige has been elevated around the world. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Goyal said that PM Modi has elevated India's global prestige by launching the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative to protect the environment. He added that after performing puja at Tirupati Balaji on World Environment Day on Friday, he planted a tree in his mother's name, and today planted trees in his constituency.

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"Prime Minister Modi has elevated India's prestige in the country and the world. To protect and care for the environment, he dedicated the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative to the nation. Yesterday, on World Environment Day, after performing puja and worship at Tirupati Balaji, I planted a tree in my mother's name. Today, I planted trees in my constituency," he said.

PM Modi Launches Projects in Surat

Meanwhile, PM Modi, on the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday, inaugurated a total of 24 projects of the Central and State Governments from Surat, gifting South Gujarat development projects worth ₹18,778 crore, according to CMO.

Addressing a gathering at the Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Ministers and dignitaries, the Prime Minister praised the spirit of Surat and stated that Surat is not merely a city but a "spirit".

Surat, which once faced an epidemic like plague, has today emerged as a model of cleanliness and green energy for the entire nation. Praising the cleanliness initiatives and environmental conservation efforts of the people of Surat, he said that it is this awareness and commitment that have made Surat the cleanest city in the country today. He added that cleanliness should become a way of life across the nation, as the Swachhata Abhiyan is an important movement for ensuring a healthy future for the country.

Laying the foundation stone and dedicating multiple projects of the Central Government worth Rs 16,968 crore and development works of the State Government worth Rs 1,810 crore in the fields of roads, energy, infrastructure, and industry in South Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that these projects will not only enhance industrial production capacity but will also help achieve the goals of environmental conservation and sustainable development.

About World Environment Day

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5, serving as a vital global platform for promoting environmental awareness and action. It encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to address pressing ecological challenges, such as pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss. (ANI)