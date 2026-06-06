TN minister CTR Nirmalkumar announced a full-scale assessment of corruption in the Madurai Corporation. He warned of strict action against violators, citing huge revenue losses. The probe will also cover illegal quarries and drainage issues.

Tamil Nadu minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmalkumar on Saturday said that a comprehensive assessment to address corruption in the Madurai Municipal Corporation has been launched, adding that "strict action will be taken" against people responsible for violations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at a press conference, Nirmalkumar said, "Regarding corruption in the Madurai Municipal Corporation, something that everyone is aware of, the District Collector and the newly appointed Municipal Commissioner have taken charge. They are expected to join together with other officials shortly."

He added that the discussions began on conducting a complete reassessment. "Today, we discussed conducting a fresh assessment of the situation. A full-scale assessment will be carried out, and strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for violations. Discussions have begun on conducting a complete reassessment," he said.

Nirmalkumar further stated that the District Collector and the Corporation Commissioner would hold consultations and determine how to proceed. "The District Collector and the Corporation Commissioner will soon hold consultations and determine how to proceed. We are compelled to reassess everything because the violations that have come to light are extremely serious. The government has reportedly suffered revenue losses amounting to several hundred crores of rupees. We need to determine in which years these losses occurred and what caused them. Such issues cannot be allowed to continue," he said.

He informed that the District Collector and the Commissioner will jointly release a report, adding that criminal cases will be registered and appropriate legal action will be taken. "Plans are being discussed on how to initiate this reassessment process. Within the next few days, after consultations are completed, the District Collector and the Commissioner will jointly release a report. Following that, all assessments will be completed as quickly as possible, and wherever wrongdoing is identified, criminal cases will be registered and appropriate legal action will be taken," Nirmalkumar added.

Crackdown on Illegal Quarries

On the issue of quarries, TVK leader said, "We need to determine how many quarries are currently operating and how many have been closed. Even if a quarry was shut down one or two years ago, it must still be examined for any violations. Those who have illegally exploited natural resources should not escape accountability, regardless of who they are."

He added, "Therefore, the Mines Department has been instructed to assess all such quarries and identify any violations. The department has begun a comprehensive assessment of all quarries that have operated over the past seven to eight years, including those that are currently active and those that have been closed. Action will be taken against any quarry found to have violated regulations."

Nirmalkumar noted, "The assessment process has already started, and only after it is completed can we arrive at a final conclusion. As of now, all illegal quarries have been shut down. Several quarries were suspended just last week. Illegal quarrying activities have been stopped. Any unauthorised extraction of sand, gravel, or other mineral resources has been halted. These enforcement measures have already begun."

Sewage Drainage Issues to be Addressed

Addressing the lack of adequate sewage drainage canals, which is one of the major issues in Madurai district, he said, "Studies have now begun to identify suitable projects for improving and rehabilitating these drainage systems. While such large-scale infrastructure projects may take years to complete, people in some areas are currently facing severe hardships."

He added, "Therefore, assessments are being conducted to determine whether temporary solutions can be implemented to help discharge wastewater. We have asked the Corporation authorities to examine and propose temporary schemes that can provide immediate relief. They are working on plans and are expected to complete their studies within the next few weeks. They will then recommend temporary wastewater management measures and explain how these can be implemented."