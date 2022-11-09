Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi does not need part-time Chief Minister who is busy with political tours: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi

    The BJP leader further alleged that the Kejriwal government's "inaction" and "running away" from responsibilities are the reasons why a large number of elderly people and children are suffering from air pollution-related illnesses.

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday (November 9) slammed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and said the city did not require a "part time chief minister" who was not concerned about its problems but was busy in "political tourism".

    The Aam Aadmi Party government has not given any immediate reaction over Lekhi's charges.

    The BJP leader, citing RTI replies, said that out of over Rs 1,286 crore collected as environment cess in the past seven years, the Kejriwal government had spent only a little more than Rs 272 crore on fighting pollution.

    She further said that no money was spent on creating infrastructure and training of personnel to combat pollution.

    Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said, "This person (Kejriwal) is doing nothing. Delhi does not need a part time chief minister who spends his time in political tourism for campaigning in poll bound states."

    She further alleged that the Kejriwal government's "inaction" and "running away" from responsibilities are the reasons why a large number of elderly people and children are suffering from air pollution-related illnesses.

    "He had promised to build 10 smog towers but just one was constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore. Even that is not working despite spending Rs 80 lakh on its maintenance every month," she claimed.

    Lekhi asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to order a probe to find out why the smog tower was not functioning despite spending such a high amount on its maintenance.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
