'It's our National Flower': BJP defends 'Lotus' featuring in G20 Logo after Congress 'shocking' remark

The G20 Logo is inspired by the vibrant colours of India's national flag, saffron, white and green, and blue, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. It juxtaposes the planet with the lotus, India's national flower representing growth amid challenges.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the G20 Logo, theme, and website for India's upcoming presidency of the grouping, the Congress party, on Wednesday, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for including the lotus in the G20 Logo, accusing the ruling party of 'shamelessly' promoting itself.

While reacting to the Logo's unveiling, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had rejected a similar move.

"Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make the Congress flag the national flag of India. The BJP's election symbol is now the official Logo for India's G20 presidency! While shocking, we already know that Modi and the BJP will take any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Minutes after, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla retorted in a post, "Will you remove Kamal from Kamal Nath's name?"

"Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be Maa Lakshmi's aasan. Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you eliminate Kamal from Kamal Nath's name? Btw Rajiv also means Kamal! Hope you see no agenda there!" Poonawalla tweeted.

In honour of India's historic G20 presidency, PM Modi said, "I congratulate countrymen." "Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the world is one family)' is the signature of India's compassion for the world, and the lotus represents India's cultural heritage and faith in bringing the world together."

"This G20 logo is more than simply a symbol; it's a message, a passion racing through our blood, and a resolve that is now being incorporated into our thoughts," the PM continued.

The Prime Minister said India would take over the G20 presidency, a source of pride for 130 million Indians.

"India's presidency comes at a time of crisis and chaos in the world... Regardless of the circumstances, the lotus still blooms," Prime Minister Modi said as the world recovers from a deadly pandemic and faces war and economic uncertainty.

The G20 summit will be held on November 15 and 16 in Bali, and Prime Minister Modi will be among the top leaders in attendance.

