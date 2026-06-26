5 5 Image Credit : social media

Siya's family has not come to meet her.

What's more surprising is that no one from Siya's family has visited her at the police station yet. Her parents and brother, Sahil, have stayed completely away. The police questioned Sahil to find out if Siya had ever expressed her unwillingness for the marriage. An SIT is now investigating if there's more to the murder than just this 'wig' issue, or if others were also involved in the plot.