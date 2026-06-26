Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal Drops Shocking Wig Claim, New Twist Emerges!
"I didn't like his wig." This is the new story Siya Goyal, arrested for businessman Ketan Agarwal's murder, is telling the police. What is the real truth behind her shocking claim? Here are all the details.
Siya Goyal's shocking new statement
"I hated that he wore a wig," says Siya.
Siya told the police during questioning, "I didn't like Ketan's look. He had no hair and always wore a wig. I really disliked this habit of his." She also claimed that she had told Ketan she didn't want to marry him, but he insisted that the wedding plans were too far along to be changed.
Ketan Agarwal murder: CM Fadnavis meets family, assures fast-track trial
Ketan's father hits back at Siya's claims.
Mobile chats tell a completely different story!
The police are not buying Siya's new claims so easily. The Lonavala police have examined the mobile phones of both Ketan and Siya. Their chats show them talking lovingly, just like any couple about to get married. There is no sign of Siya being unhappy. Investigators now suspect she is lying to mislead them.
Pune murder: Siya's parents demand she be 'thrown from same spot'
Siya's family has not come to meet her.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.