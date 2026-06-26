Following the Taratala godown collapse, CM Suvendu Adhikari announced 6 arrests and plans to blacklist the architect. He urged the public to report bribery for building plans, assuring strict action as KMC halts all construction until July 31.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday emphasised that action on the Taratala incident has already begun, with six people arrested and the Lalbazar Crime Branch investigating the case under the direct supervision of the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

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Architect and Planner to be Blacklisted

Speaking to the media, CM Adhikari announced that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will blacklist the architect/planner responsible for the project and warned that strict administrative and legal action will be taken against all those involved. "Action has already commenced; six individuals have been arrested in connection with this specific incident. The Lalbazar Crime Branch is handling this major case, and the Commissioner of Police is personally monitoring the situation. I am receiving regular reports from the Home Secretary. Regarding the initial allegations, Kali Banerjee, along with the broker involved, has been arrested. We have taken a decision today, which the Commissioner/Administrator will formalise once offices reopen, to blacklist the architect/planner responsible for supervision in this specific case. The KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation) will blacklist them. This is just the beginning; we will not allow anyone who operates in this manner to work officially in the future," he said.

CM Urges Public to File FIRs Against Bribery

The Chief Minister also urged people who were allegedly forced to pay bribes for building plan approvals in Kolkata and adjoining municipalities to come forward and lodge FIRs at their local police stations. "These are administrative measures, and you may rest assured that strict action will be taken against everyone involved. Furthermore, anyone who has been harassed, forced to pay bribes, regarding building plans--whether within the Kolkata Corporation or in municipalities in adjoining areas--should come forward and file a formal complaint (FIR) at their local police station. We have initiated action; do not worry," Suvendu Adhikari said.

KMC Suspends All Construction Activities

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a public notice directing the suspension of all construction activities within its jurisdiction until July 31, or until further orders, following the collapse of an under-construction godown shed on Wednesday in the city's Taratala area that killed 14 people and left 19 injured. (ANI)