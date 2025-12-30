Thousands of pilgrims are flocking to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine for the New Year. Authorities in Reasi and Udhampur have ramped up security, focusing on crowd management and issuing safety guidelines to ensure a safe celebration.

Ahead of the New Year, a significant influx of pilgrims has been observed at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Thousands of pilgrims have arrived in Katra to seek blessings as the year comes to an end. The entire hilltop is buzzing with energy as devotees from across the country gather to start their New Year on a spiritual note.

A devotee said, "I am very excited, emotional and happy. I hope this year's end will be a good start to the new year. That's all we want. The weather here is very good. Generally, Mumbai doesn't have this kind of weather and we are really enjoying it. I am starting my journey (Vaishno Devi Yatra) with a lot of positivity and energy."

Heightened Security for Pilgrim Safety

On Sunday, in view of the heavy rush of pilgrims expected on December 31 and during the New Year, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh, JKPS, conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees. During the meeting, the SSP directed all relevant officers and agencies to remain highly alert and proactive, given the anticipated surge in pilgrims. Special emphasis was placed on effective crowd management to prevent untoward incidents, including stampedes, and to regulate movement at sensitive points within and around the Bhawan area.

Udhampur Police Issues New Year Guidelines

Similarly, in Udhampur for New Year festivities, the local police have issued safety guidelines to maintain order. Officials warned that while they want people to enjoy the celebrations, there will be a zero-tolerance policy toward dangerous driving and illegal substances. Prehlad Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Udhampur, said, "We are expecting a lot of rush in view of the upcoming New Year. For the safety of tourists, we have coordinated with various agencies, including the CRPF, the Army, the district police, and the ITBP, and established check posts. Tourists should not travel with any narcotic substance, should not perform any stunts or create chaos, and should celebrate their New Year fully."

Security Review at Vaishno Devi Bhawan

Focus on Crowd Management and Technology

He stressed the optimum use of crowd management applications and continuous monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The SSP instructed that the ICCC must remain fully alert to ensure real-time coordination, quick response and timely decision-making for effective crowd control.

SSP Reasi further emphasised that all departments should take adequate precautionary measures, maintain close coordination, and remain fully prepared to address any exigencies, ensuring a swift response to emerging situations. All participating departments assured full cooperation and readiness to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees during the peak festive period. (ANI)