Reaffirming its commitment to community welfare in the region, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has successfully completed the renovation of ten Government schools out of fifteen undertaken under its flagship Social Support Initiative, as per the directions of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Project Scope and Beneficiary Schools

According to a release, the renovated schools include Government High School, Sirla Bhaga; Government Middle Schools at Chack Bhagtha, Panthal, Parthal, Manoon and Kun Kanyala; Government Primary Schools at Hansali, Kalara Chanjute, Upper Sirla, Geeta Nagar, Purana Daroor and Chumbra in Reasi district; besides Government Primary School, Dhanno in Udhampur district. These schools were identified for renovation and upgradation following a detailed assessment of damage caused by adverse weather conditions. Priority was accorded to institutions where essential infrastructure such as classrooms, boundary walls and sanitation facilities had been severely affected. The scope of work undertaken included construction of new classrooms, repair of damaged roofs with waterproofing, plastering and painting, structural strengthening, repair and replacement of doors and windows, along with provision of electrification and flooring wherever required. Special emphasis was laid on the upgradation and strengthening of sanitation facilities to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for students and staff.

Renovation Progress and Future Plans

"Earlier, six Government schools had been successfully renovated and handed over to the District Administration, Reasi. With the completion of renovation works on another four schools under its flagship initiative, the Shrine Board has now raised the total count of renovated schools to ten. The remaining five schools are expected to be handed over before the commencement of the next academic session, further strengthening educational infrastructure in the region," the release stated.

A Commitment to Social Responsibility

The Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, said that the completion of renovation works in these ten schools under the Social Support Initiative will directly benefit a number of students and staff in the region by providing them with a conducive and improved educational environment. He further underscored that the initiative reflects the Shrine Board's sustained commitment to social responsibility and service beyond its spiritual mandate. (ANI)