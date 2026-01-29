The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) launched its winter plantation drive and the second phase of aerial seed dispersal at Trikuta Hills. The initiative is part of a 10-year plan to improve green cover in inaccessible areas.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) began the winter plantation drive and the second phase of aerial seed dispersal at the Trikuta Hills on Thursday. A demonstration exercise was held at SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Kakryal. The seed-dispersal activity shall be carried out during the week, taking advantage of favourable weather conditions to improve seed germination and achieve better ecological outcomes.

Decade-Long Plan for Green Cover

It may be recalled that the Shrine Board has formulated an aerial seeding plan to improve green cover in the inaccessible areas of the Trikuta Hills over the next ten years. According to the release, the programme achieved an estimated 3% ecological regeneration success rate, which is considered meaningful given the region's challenging terrain. Despite steep slopes, rocky surfaces, and uneven soil depth, some of the dispersed seeds germinated, resulting in early vegetation growth that improved soil stability and green cover. The experience also provided useful insights about suitable plant species, which are now being used to make the current phase more effective.

Current Phase Targets 83 Hectares

The existing phase aims to cover approximately 83 hectares across identified locations, including Banj Nallah, Khari Extension, and parts of Barkli, Koura Sumb, Kalal, Banjala and Matali Dabbar, located on the right side of the Shrine Board's Serli Helipad.

The activity involved the aerial dispersal of seeds of various species like Amla, Anaar, Siris, Karangal, Thuja, Gulmohar and Bamboo, etc., to enhance green cover and support ecological restoration in these hilly and environmentally sensitive areas.

Commitment to Ecological Balance

Speaking on the occasion, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, said that, under the directions of SMVDSB Chairman Manoj Sinha, the Shrine Board has made significant progress in increasing the green cover in the Shrine area. He highlighted that, through the Annual Greening Plans (AGPs), more than 19 lakh saplings have been planted in recent years to preserve the sacred region's natural beauty and ecological balance.

He further affirmed that the aerial-based afforestation drive complements several other environmentally responsible initiatives undertaken by the Shrine Board, including the adoption of solar energy, scientific waste management through a ban on single-use plastic and segregation of waste at source, as well as water conservation measures across the Shrine complex and adjoining areas. (ANI)