A Jammu court has summoned a J&K Crime Branch officer with records concerning alleged 'fake silver' offerings worth Rs 500 crore at the Vaishno Devi Shrine, following a plea seeking an FIR into the matter.

A court in Jammu has asked an inquiry officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch to appear personally before it with records pertaining to the alleged offerings of "fake silver" worth around Rs 500 crore at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in the Trikuta Hills near Katra.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, presided over by Munish Kumar Manhas, directed the Inquiry Officer of the Crime Branch to appear personally before the Court along with the relevant record of the matter on the next date of hearing, fixed for July 29, 2026.

Plea Seeks FIR and Investigation

An application filed by Advocate Deepak Sharma, who had earlier submitted a detailed complaint before the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Jammu, seeking registration of an FIR and a comprehensive investigation into the alleged adulteration, substitution and possible misappropriation of silver offerings made by devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine.

The complaint, submitted on May 9, 2026, alleged the commission of serious cognizable offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, manipulation of records and the possible procurement or use of cadmium-laden material.

Crime Branch's Inaction Challenged

As no effective action was disclosed by the Crime Branch, the complainant approached the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, seeking an action-taken report and an appropriate direction for registration of an FIR and investigation of the case. Pursuant to the Court's direction, the Crime Branch filed a status report stating that the complaint had initially been forwarded to Crime Headquarters, Srinagar, for approval and, after receipt of such approval, was thereafter forwarded to the Zonal Police Headquarters, Jammu, for "appropriate action."

Advocate Deepak Sharma filed detailed objections to the status report and argued that mere administrative forwarding of the complaint could not amount to lawful action upon information disclosing cognizable offences. He submitted that the Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Jammu, is itself a notified Police Station under the relevant Home Department notification, with its Superintendent of Police functioning as the Station House Officer.

It was argued that the Crime Branch was statutorily required to deal with the complaint in accordance with the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and could not avoid its legal responsibility merely by forwarding the complaint to another police authority. The objections also pointed out that the status report did not disclose any steps having been taken for the preservation of crucial evidence, including inventory registers, stock records, CCTV footage, dispatch and transportation documents, assay reports, Mint correspondence, electronic records and records relating to the receipt, storage, transportation, testing and melting of the offerings.

Background of the Allegations

After hearing the arguments, the Court directed the Crime Branch Inquiry Officer connected with the matter to remain personally present before the Court along with the relevant record on July 29, 2026. The controversy arose from reports that approximately 20 tonnes of accumulated silver offerings, stated to be worth around Rs. 550 crore, had reportedly been sent for testing, melting and processing.

However, only approximately five to six per cent of the material was reportedly found to be actual silver, while the remaining material was allegedly found to be 'fake' and consisted of cadmium, iron and other inferior metals. The complaint has sought an investigation into whether devotees had been sold fake or adulterated silver articles by vendors and jewellers, or whether genuine silver offerings had been substituted, diluted, pilfered or misappropriated at any stage after their receipt, including during inventory, weighing, storage, transportation, assaying or melting.

The complaint also sought investigation into the source, manufacture, procurement and supply chain of the alleged cadmium-laden material, as well as fixation of responsibility upon all persons, officials, custodians, vendors, suppliers, handlers or transporters found involved. (ANI)