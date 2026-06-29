Mallikarjun Kharge took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member again, reaffirming his role as Leader of the Opposition. He expressed gratitude to party leadership and colleagues, vowing to continue raising public concerns with sincerity and determination.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving in the Rajya Sabha as Leader of the Opposition after taking oath as a Member of the Council of States once again.

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The oath of office to Kharge was administered in the Rajya Sabha Chairman's chamber by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the ceremony.

Kharge Expresses 'Immense Pride and Responsibility'

In a post on X, Kharge described his reappointment to the Upper House and continuation as Leader of the Opposition as a matter of "immense pride and responsibility," while acknowledging the support extended by constitutional authorities, party leadership, and political colleagues.

Reflecting on his oath-taking and continued role in the Upper House, Kharge wrote, "I had the privilege of taking the oath of office as a Member of the Council of States, again. It is a matter of immense pride and responsibility to continue serving this august Upper House as the Leader of the Opposition."

Expressing gratitude to the presiding officers of the Rajya Sabha, the Congress president acknowledged their support in the functioning of the House. He said, "I extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, and to the Hon'ble Deputy Chairman, Shri Harivansh, for their continued support."

Thanking the party leadership and colleagues for their trust and encouragement, Kharge credited Congress leadership and party workers for sustaining him through his long political journey. "I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the Indian National Congress, especially the CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, my fellow colleagues & MPs in the Congress Party, and to the countless party workers and supporters whose unwavering faith and encouragement have sustained me throughout my long journey in public life and Parliamentary service," he said.

"I am equally grateful to the Floor Leaders of all political parties, especially our colleagues in the INDIA bloc, and the wider Opposition, for their cooperation and camaraderie. I look forward to even stronger coordination during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament so that, together, we can make the government of the day more accountable," he added.

Commitment to Hold Government Accountable

Reiterating his commitment to parliamentary responsibility, Kharge said the Opposition would continue to raise public concerns with determination and sincerity. "We will continue to raise the burning concerns, aspirations and voices of the people with sincerity, conviction and determination. That remains our foremost responsibility, and I shall discharge it with the utmost commitment," he said. (ANI)