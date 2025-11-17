Robert Vadra slammed 'unfair' election practices after the Bihar polls, claiming results would differ with ballots. He said Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will continue their fight and that the Congress's primary aim is a united, secular India.

Businessman Robert Vadra on Monday asserted that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will continue to fight against the "unfair" election practices. While speaking to ANI, he said, "People are upset about what has happened in Bihar....This is a difficult time for the country and democracy. Rahul (Gandhi) and Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) will continue to fight."

Vadra Questions Election Fairness

He further claimed that the results would differ if the elections were conducted through ballots, further underlining that the government formed by unfair means only benefit large corporations and businesses like Adani and neglects the common public. "If votes are cast through ballots, then the results will be completely different. But, I know, re-elections will never happen...EC, BJP, and their teams will now be preparing for the next election...Such a govt will benefit only Adani, Ambani...There should be accountability over election spending," he stated.

Congress's Goal is a United India

He highlighted that the primary goal of the Congress party is to ensure a democratic and united nation, regardless of whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes the position of the Prime Minister or not. "Whether or not Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM, this is not our aim; we have to ensure the country remains united, secular and democratic. Having free and fair elections is extremely important," said Vadra.

Religious Tour to Connect with People

Moreover, he spoke on his religious tour, saying that he uses the opportunity of travelling across the country to offer prayers to deities to actually meet people and understand their demands and concerns. "These religious tours also allow me to meet a lot of people...I get a chance to listen to their concerns, issues, and demands...I try to find solutions to those problems...I try to help people with the help of my charity..." he added.

Vadra is expected to visit Ujjain and Omkareshwar. "Today we will go to Ujjain and Omkareshwar to offer prayers, and afterwards we will feed 5,000 people," he said. (ANI)