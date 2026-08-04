Vadodara's new Bullet Train station is being built directly above the existing Platform No. 7 for seamless connectivity. Its design is inspired by a 'Banyan Tree' and will include multiple passenger facilities and integrated transport links.

Strategic Location and Integration

The Vadodara High-Speed Rail (Bullet Train) station is strategically being built in close proximity to the Indian Railways' Vadodara Station and the Pandya Bridge. In an innovative engineering design aimed at enhancing urban transit connectivity, the new Bullet Train station is being erected directly above the existing Platform No. 7 of the Indian Railways station. This vertical integration is specifically planned to ensure effortless connectivity between the high-speed rail network and the conventional Indian Railways system.

Banyan Tree-Inspired Design and Passenger Amenities

The present location of the station offers seamless integration with the Western Railway station and city & interstate bus depot. The design of the station is inspired by the profile and foliage of a 'Banyan Tree', owing to the copious amount of Banyan (Vad) trees found in the city. The internal spaces have further been planned to allow for ample natural light in the passenger areas while also providing possibilities of external sky views. Multiple facilities will be provided for the comfort and convenience of the passengers in the station, such as waiting areas, baby care, rest rooms, retail, etc. Segregated parking lots and pick & drop-off bays have been provided for different modes, i.e. cars, buses & autos.

Construction Status and Project Timeline

Slab casting work at the concourse, track and platform level has been completed. Structural steel erection work is currently in progress.

Earlier on July 12, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Surat and Bilimora section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will become operational next year.

Addressing the HYSEA GCCS & IT Roundtable in Hyderabad, Vaishnaw said construction of the country's first bullet train corridor is progressing rapidly. "The first bullet train project is right now under construction between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and the progress is immense. Next year, we will start the first section of the bullet train in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section between Surat and Bilimora," he said. (ANI)