Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar downplayed the resignation offer from two MLAs denied cabinet berths, calling it a part of politics. He recalled his own patience in the past and assured dissatisfied leaders of 'appropriate responsibilities' in due time.

'Resignations Are a Part of Politics' Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar maintained that resignations were part of politics. Slamming the two Congress leaders, he said that he and G Parameshwara remained patient for a cabinet berth. The Chief Minister said, "Resignations are a part of politics. No one can stop those who want to resign. If they want the party and a political future, they should stay. If there is a party, everything else follows. When I was denied a ministerial berth during the tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah, I could have resigned too. Didn't G Parameshwara and I remain patient? I have also instructed all ministers to immediately visit their respective areas and assess the drought relief situation." Assurance to Dissatisfied Leaders Earlier on Monday, Shivakumar assured Congress leaders who were not included in the cabinet would be given "appropriate responsibilities", urging those who are dissatisfied to remain patient.Addressing the media after the swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar acknowledged that some leaders were upset over not being inducted into the Cabinet and said the party would speak to them and address their concerns. "Everybody has aspirations, but I assure you that everyone will be given appropriate responsibilities and treated with due respect. I request all those who are dissatisfied to wait and be patient. Yes, some people are upset, and we will speak to them. There is no need to worry. We will speak to all our leaders and address their concerns," he said.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar downplayed the tensions within the Congress camp after two MLAs reportedly offered their resignations for not getting a cabinet berth. 19 Congress MLAs took the oath as ministers on Monday. However, senior Congress leader Yashvantharayagouda V Patil resigned as an MLA and Belur Gopalakrishna also offered to resign after being left out of the State cabinet expansion.Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar maintained that resignations were part of politics. Slamming the two Congress leaders, he said that he and G Parameshwara remained patient for a cabinet berth. The Chief Minister said, "Resignations are a part of politics. No one can stop those who want to resign. If they want the party and a political future, they should stay. If there is a party, everything else follows. When I was denied a ministerial berth during the tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah, I could have resigned too. Didn't G Parameshwara and I remain patient? I have also instructed all ministers to immediately visit their respective areas and assess the drought relief situation."Earlier on Monday, Shivakumar assured Congress leaders who were not included in the cabinet would be given "appropriate responsibilities", urging those who are dissatisfied to remain patient.Addressing the media after the swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar acknowledged that some leaders were upset over not being inducted into the Cabinet and said the party would speak to them and address their concerns. "Everybody has aspirations, but I assure you that everyone will be given appropriate responsibilities and treated with due respect. I request all those who are dissatisfied to wait and be patient. Yes, some people are upset, and we will speak to them. There is no need to worry. We will speak to all our leaders and address their concerns," he said.