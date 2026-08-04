Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP over the 2022 Khargone bulldozer action, alleging demolitions of Muslim properties were done without due process. Citing the acquittal of the accused, he demanded compensation for the victims.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised the BJP over the 2022 bulldozer action in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, alleging that the demolitions were carried out before due legal process and demanding compensation for those whose properties were razed.

Details of the Demolition Drive

In a statement, he referred to the demolition drive carried out by the district administration following violence during a Ram Navami procession in Khargone in April 2022, alleging that 16 houses and 29 shops in five Muslim-majority localities were demolished. The Congress also referred to a statement attributed to the then Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had said, "The house from which stones were thrown will be turned into a heap of stones."

Court Acquits All Accused

Referring to a July 2026 sessions court order, the party claimed that all 11 Muslim men accused in the 2022 Ram Navami violence case had been acquitted. According to him, the court observed that there was no credible evidence against the accused, no witnesses and that no legally compliant investigation had been conducted. He further alleged that despite the acquittal, those affected had already faced what it described as "bulldozer justice."

Allegations of Disproportionate Action

In BJP-ruled states, bulldozer actions have disproportionately targeted members of the Muslim community, including religious sites, educational institutions and residential properties. Calling the demolitions "a grave insult to both the rule of law and the Constitution," the party demanded that the BJP government provide appropriate compensation to those whose homes were demolished and fix accountability on the officials responsible for the action.

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