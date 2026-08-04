A Saket Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Raheja Developers Chairman Navin M. Raheja and his son Nayan in an ED money laundering case. The court directed them to cooperate with the probe until the next hearing on September 3, 2026.

A Saket Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Raheja Developers Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Navin M. Raheja and his son Nayan N. Raheja in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Court Grants Interim Protection

The court also directed both accused to join and cooperate with the investigation as and when called by the Investigating Officer (IO). Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan passed the order while hearing the ED's applications seeking issuance of open-ended non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against the two accused.

The court observed that as the arguments on the applications were yet to conclude and both accused had expressed their willingness to cooperate with the investigation, it was appropriate to grant them interim protection from arrest till the next date of hearing.

The court observed that the primary purpose of issuing any judicial process against an accused is to secure his presence. It further noted that issuance of non-bailable warrants has serious consequences affecting the rights of an accused and, therefore, such process should be exercised sparingly and not in a mechanical manner.

Accordingly, the court held, "Considering that both the accused persons are ready and willing to join and cooperate in investigation, I deem it fit to grant them interim protection from arrest till next date of hearing."

The court further directed both accused to join and cooperate in the investigation whenever required by the Investigating Officer. Taking note of the submission that Navin M. Raheja is a senior citizen, the court also observed that the Enforcement Directorate may consider the Delhi High Court's judgment in Amit Mavi vs State, relied upon by the defence regarding appearance through video conferencing.

ED Alleges Non-Cooperation, Seeks Warrants

The matter has been listed for further arguments on September 3, 2026.

The ED had moved applications seeking issuance of open-ended NBWs against Navin M. Raheja and Nayan N. Raheja under Sections 72 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), read with Section 65 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for an alleged offence under Section 3 of the PMLA, punishable under Section 4 of the Act. The agency alleged that the accused had failed to join the investigation and had not complied with summons issued under Section 50 of the PMLA.

Arguments Presented in Court

Substantial arguments on the ED's applications were heard on August 1, 2026, and the matter was taken up again on August 3 for clarification from the Investigating Officer regarding the dates on which the accused had joined the investigation.

Appearing for the accused, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, instructed by Karanjawala & Co. Advocates, argued that both accused had appeared before the ED on several occasions in 2025 in compliance with the summons and had submitted all documents sought by the investigating agency.

It was submitted that the ECIR had been registered in 2022 and that the ED sought NBWs nearly four years later. The defence also contended that the accused were not evading the investigation, remained willing to cooperate, and would appear before the Investigating Officer whenever required.

Opposing the plea, the ED argued that although the accused had earlier joined the investigation and their statements had been recorded, they subsequently failed to appear on four occasions despite summonses issued in April 2026. The agency submitted that no ground for interim protection was made out and that the pendency of anticipatory bail proceedings did not prevent the ED from seeking coercive steps.

After considering the rival submissions, the court granted interim protection from arrest while directing both accused to continue cooperating with the investigation until the matter is heard further. (ANI)