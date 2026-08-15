Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary hoisted the national flag in Patna on the 80th Independence Day. He announced the enrollment of 30 lakh people in the ration card scheme, with a target of 1 crore, and land allotment for 30,000 landless families.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

In a post on X, the Bihar Chief Minister, while sharing pictures of hoisting the flag at public servants' residences, declared that Independence Day reminds people of the sacrifices, penance, and martyrdom of freedom fighters, instilling patriotism, unity, and a new resolve in the hearts of countrymen. "On the sacred occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the national flag was hoisted and saluted at the public servants' residence today.This glorious national festival reminds us of the sacrifices, penance, and martyrdom of the freedom fighters, and instills patriotism, unity, and new resolve in the hearts of the countrymen. Jai Hind! Jai Mata ki Bharat!," said CM Samrat Choudhary.

CM announces major welfare schemes

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the Bihar government has enrolled over 30 lakh people in the ration card scheme and vowed to include another one crore eligible people who were previously left out of the scheme. He further stated that the state government is directly providing land, through land allotment certificates, to 30,000 landless families across the state.

"Today, the Government of Bihar is directly providing land, in the form of land allotment certificates, to thirty thousand landless families across the state. Furthermore, our government has set a target to bring one crore poor people, who were previously left out, into the ration card scheme. I am happy to share that in the last month alone, we have successfully enrolled over thirty lakh people in the scheme... Today, people have started touring via helicopter through 'heli-tourism'. The Bihar government is now enabling even a poor person's child to tour the entire city of Patna for just a few hundred rupees..." said CM Choudhary.

Additionally, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will also visit Mahadalit Tola in Patna to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Tribute to Sardar Ajit Singh

Earlier, CM Samrat Choudhary also paid tribute to freedom fighter Sardar Ajit Singh, declaring that Singh's sacrifice and indomitable patriotism for the country's independence will continue to inspire the people of the nation.

"On the death anniversary of Mother India's immortal son, the great freedom fighter and patriot Sardar Ajit Singh Ji, I pay my humble respects to him. His sacrifice, struggle, and indomitable patriotism for the country's independence will forever continue to inspire the people of the nation," said CM Samrat Choudhary.

Indian revolutionary Sardar Ajit Singh is best known for leading protests against colonial anti-farmer laws, including the Punjab Colonisation Act (Amendment) 1906, an agitation that deeply influenced his nephew Bhagat Singh. (ANI)