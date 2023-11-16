Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali Express near Etawah, 19 injured

Efforts by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to control the fire took nearly an hour. After the blaze was extinguished, the affected coach was disconnected from the train, and services resumed at 6 am.

A fire broke out in the S-6 coach of the Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali Superfast Express during the early hours of Thursday, marking the second such incident near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh within a 10-hour span. The blaze, which began around 2 am, caused injuries to 19 passengers, with 11 sustaining severe burns.

This train, bearing number 12554, was on its journey from New Delhi to Saharsa in Bihar when the fire broke out. As it approached Etawah around 2.12 am, travelers noticed smoke billowing from the S-6 coach and promptly alerted authorities. The train was stopped before reaching the Mainpuri junction.

Medical attention was swiftly provided to the injured passengers, with 11 of them being rushed to Saifai Medical University for further treatment.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, prompting Aditya Langeh, SP of GRP Agra, to state, "A detailed inquiry will shed light on the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event. As of now, there have been no reported fatalities, and the injured passengers are receiving medical care."

This incident follows a previous one involving the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express train, where eight passengers were injured, and four coaches were destroyed.

