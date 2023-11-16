Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali Express near Etawah, 19 injured

    Efforts by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to control the fire took nearly an hour. After the blaze was extinguished, the affected coach was disconnected from the train, and services resumed at 6 am.

    Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali Express near Etawah, 19 injured AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    A fire broke out in the S-6 coach of the Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali Superfast Express during the early hours of Thursday, marking the second such incident near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh within a 10-hour span. The blaze, which began around 2 am, caused injuries to 19 passengers, with 11 sustaining severe burns.

    This train, bearing number 12554, was on its journey from New Delhi to Saharsa in Bihar when the fire broke out. As it approached Etawah around 2.12 am, travelers noticed smoke billowing from the S-6 coach and promptly alerted authorities. The train was stopped before reaching the Mainpuri junction.

    KSR Bengaluru to Dharwad Vande Bharat express train extended until Belagavi

    Efforts by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to control the fire took nearly an hour. After the blaze was extinguished, the affected coach was disconnected from the train, and services resumed at 6 am.

    Medical attention was swiftly provided to the injured passengers, with 11 of them being rushed to Saifai Medical University for further treatment.

    Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, prompting Aditya Langeh, SP of GRP Agra, to state, "A detailed inquiry will shed light on the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event. As of now, there have been no reported fatalities, and the injured passengers are receiving medical care."

    This incident follows a previous one involving the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express train, where eight passengers were injured, and four coaches were destroyed.

    Unborn child of pregnant woman from Kerala dies after being shot by husband in Chicago

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad completes Aadhaar enrolment of kids below 5 years, first district in India to do so anr

    Wayanad completes Aadhaar enrolment of kids below 5 years, first district in India to do so

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-496 November 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-496 November 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Controversial video of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerges; BJP calls it 'cash for transfer' proof vkp

    Controversial video of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerges; BJP calls it 'cash for transfer' proof

    Unborn child of pregnant woman dies after being shot by husband in Chicago rkn

    Unborn child of pregnant woman from Kerala dies after being shot by husband in Chicago

    Kerala: Kozhikode collector receives threatening message from Maoists rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode collector receives threatening message from Maoists

    Recent Stories

    Wayanad completes Aadhaar enrolment of kids below 5 years, first district in India to do so anr

    Wayanad completes Aadhaar enrolment of kids below 5 years, first district in India to do so

    X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Mohd Shami in ODI World Cup 2023 semi final goes viral

    'Whatttt! Are you real?' X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Shami in World Cup semi final goes viral

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-496 November 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-496 November 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Controversial video of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerges; BJP calls it 'cash for transfer' proof vkp

    Controversial video of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerges; BJP calls it 'cash for transfer' proof

    Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to face old villain; shocking twist to look for RBA

    Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to face old villain; shocking twist to look for

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon