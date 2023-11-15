Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Fresh landslide hampers rescue ops of trapped workers; check details

    The objective behind employing the drilling machine was to establish a passage for the labourers stranded inside the collapsed tunnel since Sunday morning. While progress has been made in clearing around 21 metres of debris, approximately 19 metres of blockage remains.

    Amid ongoing efforts to rescue 40 trapped labourers in Uttarakhand, a fresh landslide has thrown a wrench into the rescue operations that have surpassed 70 hours. Teams spent considerable time preparing a platform for an auger drilling machine to insert steel pipes through the debris, yet a landslide on Tuesday night disrupted the process, leading to the dismantling of the machine and necessitating the reconstruction of the platform.

    Initially optimistic about the evacuation, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela had expressed hope for the trapped labourers' rescue by Wednesday. However, recent updates showcased rescue teams disassembling the drilling apparatus and the rebuilt platform.

    The state disaster response force is diligently working to set up a new drilling machine as visual evidence revealed substantial concrete debris obstructing the tunnel. The intricate task involves maneuvering 800- and 900-millimetre diameter mild steel pipes through the rubble to create a safe exit path for the workers.

    These labourers, primarily migrants from various states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, have been provided with essential supplies like oxygen, water, food packets, and medicines through tubes.

