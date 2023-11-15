Indian Railways cancels several trains in Kerala on Nov 18, 19 for maintenance work; Check details

The Southern Railways has cancelled, partially cancelled, and will divert several trains in Kerala on November 18 and 19 due to the repair work of the bridge on the Pudukkad - Irinjalakuda section.

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of track maintenance, train traffic has been again restricted in the state. Eight trains have been cancelled on November 18 and 19 due to the repair work of the bridge on the Pudukkad - Irinjalakuda section. Southern Railway informed that 12 trains have been partially cancelled. The statement from Southern Railways read, "The following train services will be cancelled/diverted/rescheduled due to traffic block for re-girding of Bridge No.104 in Pudukkad - Irinjalakkud section on 18th November 2023."

Trains Fully Cancelled:

1. Train No. 16603 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Ctrl. at 17.30 hrs on 18th November, 2023 is fully cancelled.

2. Train No. 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central Maveli Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Ctrl. at 19.25 hrs on 19th November, 2023 is fully cancelled.

3. Train No. 06017 Shoranur Junction – Ernakulam Junction MEMU Express Special scheduled to leave Shoranur Jn. at 04.30 hrs on 19th November 2023 is fully cancelled.

4. Train No. 06018 Ernakulam Junction - Shoranur Junction MEMU Express Special scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 17.40 hrs on 18th November 2023 is fully cancelled

5. Train No. 06448 Ernakulam Junction – Guruvayur Express Special scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 19.40 hrs on 18th November 2023 is fully cancelled.

6. Train No. 06439 Guruvayur – Ernakulam Junction Express Special scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 06.50 hrs on 19th November 2023 is fully cancelled.

7. Train No. 06453 Ernakulam Junction – Kottayam Express Special scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 07.45 hrs on 19th November 2023 is fully cancelled

8. Train No. 06434 Kottayam – Ernakulam Junction Express Special scheduled to leave Kottayam at 17.20 hrs on 19th November 2023 is fully cancelled

Trains Partially Cancelled:

1. Train No. 22656 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05.00 hrs on 17th November 2023 will be short-terminated at Shoranur Jn. The train will be partially cancelled between Shoranur Jn. and Ernakulam Jn.

2. Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 09.45 hrs on 17th November 2023 will be short terminated at Ernakulam Jn. The train will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn. and Guruvayur.

3. Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Gruuvayur at 23.15 hrs on 18th November 2023 will commence service from Ernakulam Jn. at its scheduled departure time of 01.20 hrs on 19th November 2023. The train will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam Jn.

4. Train No. 16630 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express leaving Mangaluru Ctrl. at 18.15 hrs on 18th November, 2023 will be short terminated at Shoranur Jn. The train will be partially cancelled between Shoranur Jn. and Thiruvananthapuram Ctrl.

5. Train No. 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Malabar Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Ctrl. at 18.40 hrs on 19th November 2023 will commence service from Shoranur Jn. at its scheduled departure time of 02.40 hrs on 20th November 2023. The train will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Ctrl. and Shoranur Jn.

6. Train No. 12978 Ajmer Junction – Ernakulam Marusagar Express leaving Ajmer Jn. at 10.15 hrs on 17th November 2023 will be short-terminated at Thrissur. The train will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam Jn.

7. Train No. 16342 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Guruvayur Intercity Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Cntrl. at 17.30 hrs on 18th November, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Guruvayur. The train will be short-terminated at Ernakulam.

8. Train No. 16341 Guruvayur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express leaving Guruvayur at 03.25 hrs on 19th November 2023 will commence service from Ernakulam Jn. at its scheduled departure time of 05.20 hrs. The train will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam Jn.

9. Train No. 16187 Karaikal – Ernakulam Jn. Express leaving Karaikal at 16.30 hrs on 18th November 2023 will be partially cancelled between Palakkad and Ernakulam. The train will be short-terminated at Palakkad

10. Train No. 16328 Guruvayur – Madurai Express leaving Guruvayur at 05.50 hrs on 19th November 2023 will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Aluva. The train will commence service from Aluva at its scheduled departure time of 07.24 hrs

11. Train No. 16327 Madurai Junction – Guruvayur Express leaving Madurai Jn. at 11.20 hrs on 18th November, 2023 will be short terminated at Aluva. The train will be partially cancelled between Aluva and Guruvayur.

12. Train No. 16188 Ernakulam – Karaikal Express leaving Ernakulam Jn. at 22.25 hrs on 19th November 2023 will commence service from Palakkad Jn. at its scheduled departure time of 01.40 hrs on 20th November 2023. The train will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn. and Palakkad Jn.



Trains Diverted

1. Train No. 16335 Gandhidham BG – Nagercoil Express leaving Gandhidham BG at 10.35 hrs on 17th November 2023 will be diverted between Shoranur Jn. and Nagercoil Jn. to run via Pollachi, Madurai Jn, skipping its scheduled stoppages at Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations.

2. Train No. 16381 Pune Junction – Kanniyakumari Express leaving Pune Jn. at 23.50 hrs. on 17th November 2023 will be diverted between Palakkad Jn. and Kanniyakumari to run via Pollachi, Madurai, skipping its scheduled stoppages at Ottapalam, Thrissur, Angamaly, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Tripunithura, Kottayam, Changanesseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayankulam Jn., Karunagappalli, Kollam Jn. Paravur, Varkala Sivagiri, Kadakavur, Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram Ctrl., Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Kulitthurai and Eraniel stations.

Train Rescheduled

Train No. 16348 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Ctrl. at 14.25 hrs on 18th November, 2023 will be rescheduled to leave Mangaluru Ctrl. at 21.25 hrs.(Late by 7 hours).