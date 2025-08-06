A cloudburst in Uttarkashi’s Dharali and Sukhi Top triggered flash floods, sweeping away homes and roads. Over 50 people are missing and 130 rescued as Army, NDRF, ITBP, and SDRF teams carry out relief operations.

Dehradun: Cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday wreaked havoc, sweeping away homes, shops, and roads, with several people feared missing.

Two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area, caused widespread destruction, with Dharali bearing the brunt. Reportedly, the region also suffered from mudslides and flash floods.



Rescue Operations Led by Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF

Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, led by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Over 130 people have been rescued so far, according to the Uttarakhand government officials. The State Emergency Operation Centre is in constant touch with the District Magistrate and SSP.





The weather department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across the state, especially in the hill districts.

PM Modi and Home Minister Shah Assure Central Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation. "I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and obtained information about the situation," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured all necessary Central assistance and directed the deployment of NDRF and ITBP teams. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended support while speaking to CM Dhami on a call.

CM Dhami, who returned from Andhra Pradesh in the wake of the disaster, headed straight to the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun, where he has been coordinating relief and rescue efforts along with senior officials of the administration, police and others.

He said restoring electricity was a top priority and was being taken up on a war footing.







"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us that the central government will help us in every way. Home Minister has also assured us, and I thank him too," CM Dhami said while speaking to ANI.

"Our effort is to ensure that all types of services are available there. The electricity department and our Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam are working together there. Restoring electricity is also our priority. It will be done by tonight. Along with this, the towers have also been affected. Due to the connectivity issues, phone and internet facilities have been disrupted there, so we are taking immediate action.

The people who are facing this natural disaster, the government is standing with them. The government will provide all kinds of support to all of them..." he said.

Market Area in Dharali Swept Away by Rising Waters

According to officials, the market area in Dharali village was "completely swept away" due to rising water levels. A mudslide in the Kheer Gadh area of Dharali triggered a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement.

Indian Air Force Chinook, Mi-17 V5, ALH, and Cheetah helicopters are on active standby at Chandigarh Air Base, ready to deploy with equipment and relief material as soon as weather conditions improve. "The choppers are ready with the required equipment and material and would take off as soon as the weather clears up in the affected areas," officials said.

Three additional IAS and police officers have also been deployed to strengthen relief coordination. Essential services such as electricity, roads, and internet services remain disrupted across the affected areas. "Restoration efforts are ongoing," they added.

Army’s Ibex Brigade Mobilised Despite Own Base Damage

The Indian Army's Surya Command said that troops from the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and are on-site, assessing the damage and conducting rescue operations.

Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 Rajput Rifles, is leading 150 personnel in critical rescue efforts despite challenges, including missing soldiers and damage to the unit's own base.

"Despite being cut off and the unit's base being adversely affected, and 11 personnel feared missing, the team continues to operate with unwavering determination. 20 people have been rescued so far. In the meantime, additional columns are being moved to be pressed into rescue operations," read a statement from the Defence PRO.







Four Soldiers Missing in Harsil; Rescue Efforts Continue

BJP MP Ajay Bhatt said that four soldiers are reported missing in the Harsil area and that rescue teams are working around the clock.

"We have a report of 4 missing. Our priority is to rescue the people. The teams are working to rescue the people during the night too... Two helicopters are on standby in Sarsawa, and two Chinooks are on standby in Chandigarh. Medical and food arrangements have been made... We are doing everything we can, but no one can control natural disasters... We pray that more and more people are rescued safely," the BJP MP told ANI.

BJP's Tehri Garhwal MP, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, said the incident is "even bigger than the 2013 disaster" that claimed thousands of lives.

"Help from the centre and the state is being sent. Rescue teams are also on the way, but it is taking time because the roads are blocked in some places. It is an unfortunate incident," she said while speaking to ANI.

Three NDRF teams comprising 35 members each have reached Harsil to assist with rescue efforts.

NDRF Confirms 40–50 Houses Washed Away and 50 People Missing

DIG (Ops) of NDRF West Central Zone, Mohsen Shahedi, said that around 40-50 houses have been washed away, and over 50 people are missing. "The incident took place around 2 PM in Harsil town. Three teams of NDRF were sent to the spot. There are 35 members in each team, and they are well-equipped to rescue the people trapped there. According to the initial reports, around 40-50 houses have been washed away, and more than 50 people are missing," Shahedi told ANI.

Meanwhile, SDRF teams have deployed advanced equipment, including victim location cameras, thermal imaging devices, RR saws, diamond and carbide-tipped chainsaws, chipping hammers, drones, pelican and dragon lights, along with medical supplies.