Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the 'Yuva Samvad Programme,' calling youth the foundation of the nation's future. He highlighted central and state schemes aimed at creating jobs, curbing migration, and making youth self-reliant.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that the youth of Uttarakhand are the "foundation of the state's and the nation's bright future". He said that "India is today the youngest nation" in the world, and the energy, innovation, and talent of its youth are the "greatest strengths" in building a developed India. He was addressing the "Yuva Samvad Programme" in Roorkee,

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Central Government's Youth-Centric Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "youth are being viewed not as a vote bank but as the strongest pillar of a developed India." He said several "landmark initiatives" have been launched to promote education, skill development, innovation, and self-employment among young people. "Schemes such as Startup India, Stand-Up India, Digital India, Skill India, Khelo India, and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana are playing a significant role in making youth self-reliant and job creators," CM Dhami said.

State's Vision to Curb Migration and Boost Entrepreneurship

Dhami said the state government's vision is to build an Uttarakhand "where young people do not have to migrate in search of opportunities but can find employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation opportunities within the state itself." He highlighted initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, Yuva Protsahan Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyaya Yojana, One District-Two Products (ODOP) scheme, and House of Himalayas, "which are helping local products and young entrepreneurs gain national and global recognition." He added that the State Millet Mission, Apple Mission, Kiwi Mission, the new Tourism Policy, Homestay Scheme, Wed in Uttarakhand, and Solar Self-Employment initiatives are also creating "new employment opportunities."

Decline in Unemployment and Reverse Migration

The Chief Minister said that due to the state's effective policies, Uttarakhand's unemployment rate has "declined by 4.4 per cent, performing better than the national average." He also said that Uttarakhand ranks "first" in the country in the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index. He added that the state is witnessing a "positive trend of reverse migration", with young people returning to Uttarakhand and using their experience and skills to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Ensuring Transparency and Fair Recruitment

Dhami said the government remains fully committed to "safeguarding the interests of the youth." He stated that the implementation of one of the country's strictest anti-cheating laws has ensured transparency in competitive examinations, and "more than 33,000 young people have secured government jobs through a fair and transparent" recruitment process over the past four-and-a-half years.

Strengthening Education and Industrial Infrastructure

He further said that the government is "rapidly" strengthening higher education infrastructure through the establishment of 20 model colleges, women's hostels, modern IT laboratories, examination buildings, and new colleges. He added that more than "20,000 new industries have been established" in the state during the past four-and-a-half years, creating "fresh opportunities" for employment and investment.

Calling upon the youth to set "ambitious goals", embrace innovation, and "move forward with confidence", the Chief Minister said the state government stands "firmly with every young person in fulfilling their aspirations." He expressed confidence that Uttarakhand's youth would play a "vital role" in making the state one of the country's "leading" states through science, technology, research, and innovation.

CM Dhami Interacts with Youth

During the "Yuva Shakti Samvad" programme, the Chief Minister interacted directly with the youth and answered their questions in a simple and comprehensive manner. The first question was asked by Bhunesh Goyal, who sought details about the government's initiatives for youth empowerment, security, and participation in governance.

Empowerment, Security, and Governance

Responding to the query, Dhami said "Roorkee is a land of science, research, and innovation." He welcomed the talented youth attending the programme and reiterated that the government is continuously working to "connect" young people with employment and self-employment opportunities. He said startups are being encouraged through financial assistance, and various self-employment schemes are being implemented effectively. He also reiterated that the state's stringent anti-cheating law has brought "transparency to recruitment, with more than 33,000 youths already appointed to government services.

Monitoring Social Media Misuse

The Chief Minister said that "social media has become a highly influential medium of communication," enabling information to reach millions within moments. "While earlier people depended mainly on newspapers and television for news, today every individual can directly communicate with society," CM Dhami added. He said the Cyber Cell is actively monitoring "misuse of social media", and strict legal action is being taken against those spreading rumours or attempting to "disturb" communal harmony.

Preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027

Responding to the question, the Chief Minister said the state government is making "continuous efforts to ensure that the 2027 Kumbh Mela is grand, divine, safe, and well-organised." He said "extensive arrangements are being made for crowd management, traffic regulation, construction and expansion of ghats, and the safety of pilgrims." He added that modern technologies, including drones and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based surveillance systems, will also be deployed during the event. (ANI)