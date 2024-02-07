Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Bill: 6 concerns flagged by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Asaduddin Owaisi, the Chief of AIMIM, criticized the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, labeling it as a Hindu-centric legislation that excludes Hindu Undivided Families (HUF). He raised concerns about the economic justification, constitutional issues, contradictions with central laws, and the mandatory nature of the bill.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill introduced by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday has been slammed by Asaduddin Owaisi, the Chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), who said that the Uttarakhand UCC bill is nothing but a Hindu code applicable to all. Taking to social media platform X, Owaisi raised several critical points regarding the bill in a recent statement:

    * Exclusion of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF): Owaisi questioned why the Hindu Undivided Family was exempted from the provisions of the UCC, emphasizing that true uniformity cannot be achieved if a significant portion of the population is excluded.

    * Concerns about Bigamy, Halala, and Live-in Relationships: While these issues have garnered attention, Owaisi noted a lack of discussion surrounding the exclusion of HUF from the UCC.

    * Economic Justification: Owaisi highlighted the economic rationale behind the bill, citing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami's claims of significant financial losses due to natural disasters. However, he questioned whether the bill adequately addressed the state's financial challenges.

    * Constitutional and Legal Issues: Owaisi raised concerns about the exclusion of tribal communities from the UCC and its potential infringement on fundamental rights, particularly regarding religious and cultural practices related to inheritance and marriage.

    * Contradictions with Central Laws: Owaisi pointed out contradictions between the Uttarakhand UCC Bill and existing central laws, such as the Shariah Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, and others. He questioned the viability of the bill without presidential assent.

    * Voluntary vs Mandatory UCC: Owaisi questioned the necessity of making the UCC mandatory when voluntary codes, such as the Special Marriage Act (SMA) and others, already exist. He referenced Dr BR Ambedkar's stance on the matter, suggesting that mandatory implementation goes against his vision.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
