Ancient Lord Vishnu idol, Shiva Linga discovered in Raichur; possibly from Kalyani Chalukya dynasty (WATCH)

In a remarkable discovery, two ancient idols, one of Lord Vishnu and the other of Lord Shiva, have been unearthed from the riverbed of the Krishna River near Shakti Nagar in Raichur City, Karnataka. The idols, believed to date back to the 11th century and belonging to the Kalyani Chalukya dynasty, were uncovered during the construction of a bridge on the Raichur-Telangana border.

The staff involved in the bridge construction stumbled upon these remarkable artifacts, including an idol depicting the Dasavatar of Lord Krishna and a Linga symbolizing Lord Shiva. Swift action was taken to safely retrieve the idols from the river, with the local administration promptly notified and the archeology department assigned to oversee the preservation and further study of these invaluable relics.

Historian Padmaja Desai, a prominent figure in Raichur, provided insights into the historical context surrounding the discovery. She suggested that these idols might have been discarded during the destruction of religious temples, which occurred during the tumultuous wars among various royal families that once ruled the region. Raichur's turbulent history, marked by over 163 battles, underscores the challenges faced by its ancient inhabitants, including the destruction of temples during the reign of Bahumani Sultans and Adil Shahis.

Desai's observations shed light on the possible motives behind the submersion of these sacred artifacts in the Krishna River during periods of conflict and upheaval. The discovery of idols crafted from green mixed rock, a signature material used by the Kalyani Chalukya, further strengthens the historical significance of this find.

The discovery of these idols has sparked a renewed sense of devotion and reverence among the local community, with devotees flocking to the site to witness the ancient artifacts firsthand. Rituals and prayers conducted by devotees, including the cleansing of the idols with river water and heartfelt worship, reflect the deep spiritual connection shared with these revered deities.

Later, officials from the archaeological department meticulously inspected the idols and subsequently relocated them to secure locations. The archaeological department is currently engaged in further research to uncover additional insights into these centuries-old artifacts.

This significant find not only underscores the rich cultural and religious heritage of Karnataka but also offers valuable glimpses into its historical past. The discovery of these idols serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of ancient civilizations and their profound spiritual beliefs. As efforts continue to unearth and preserve such treasures, they provide invaluable opportunities for scholars and enthusiasts alike to delve deeper into the tapestry of India's diverse and storied history.