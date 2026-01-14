Uttarakhand has been ranked first in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2024 in the Small States category. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami credited the achievement to pro-industry policies and also inaugurated a conclave to boost winter tourism.

Uttarakhand Ranks First in Export Preparedness

Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the category of Small States, North Eastern States & Union Territories in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, earning nationwide recognition for its strong export performance. The achievement has been attributed to the state's export-oriented policies, improved business environment and robust infrastructure, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congratulating the people of the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand's top ranking in the Export Preparedness Index 2024 is a matter of pride. He said the success reflects the government's industry-friendly policies, strong infrastructure and continuous efforts to promote exports. The Chief Minister added that the government aims to give international recognition to the unique products of every district in Uttarakhand, which will help generate employment and further strengthen the state's economy.

According to the NITI Aayog report, exports are a key driver of economic growth as they generate foreign exchange, enhance participation in global value chains, and help reduce trade deficits. Uttarakhand's top position is seen as a significant step toward attracting new investment and opening new avenues for industrial development in the state.

Boost for Winter Tourism

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inaugurated a three-day Winter Tourism Conclave as part of efforts to promote the winter Char Dham Yatra and boost tourism while connecting local communities with year-round employment opportunities.

The conclave brought together 50 tour operators from across the country, in collaboration with the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI). In addition, 50 state-level and 50 local tour operators participated. Registered representatives of hotel associations from Uttarkashi and Barkot, trekking organisations from Uttarkashi and Sankri, and other stakeholders actively participated in the event.

Through the platform, discussions focused on the vast potential of winter tourism, with an emphasis on developing Uttarakhand as a year-round destination. As part of the three-day conclave, tour operators from across the country will visit the winter abodes of Maa Ganga at Mukhba, Maa Yamuna at Kharsali and the Kedarkantha trek base camp at Sankri to promote winter tourism at the national level.

Addressing the conclave, Chief Minister Dhami said the Winter Tourism Conclave is not merely a formal dialogue but a collective effort to give a new direction to tourism in Uttarakhand. He welcomed and encouraged tour operators, travel agents, hotel owners, homestay operators, taxi and transport union representatives and those associated with adventure tourism. (ANI)