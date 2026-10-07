Following a Supreme Court order, a massive three-tier security arrangement has been deployed for the vote counting of Kichha and Siraulikalan municipal elections in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar. Drone and cyber surveillance are also in place.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes for the Kichha and Siraulikalan municipal elections on Wednesday. The New Mandi Committee premises in Kichha have been turned into a security fortress, with a three-tier security arrangement deployed at the counting centre.

Detailed Security Deployment

As per the SSP’s directions, the security deployment includes two Additional SPs, four Circle Officers, 18 Inspectors, 72 Sub-Inspectors, 11 women Sub-Inspectors, 230 Head Constables and Constables, 74 women Constables, 22 traffic police personnel and three PAC companies. Police personnel from Udham Singh Nagar as well as neighbouring Nainital district have also been deployed.

Restrictions and Surveillance Measures

The New Mandi Committee will remain completely closed for all other activities on Wednesday. Strict security has been enforced at the Mandi Gate, and entry will be allowed only to those carrying valid counting passes. The area around the Mandi Gate has also been declared restricted for supporters of the candidates.

Drone cameras will monitor sensitive locations, while the police cyber team will keep a close watch on social media platforms to prevent any untoward incident.

Polling in the two Udham Singh Nagar municipalities was held on September 22.