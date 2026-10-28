Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey welcomes the SIT probe into the controversial audio leak alleging a Rs 500 crore payout to activist Manoj Jarange Patil, dismissing the claims as laughable and calling for an end to political defamation.

Shiv Sena Welcomes Probe into Audio Leak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey has welcomed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged Jarange Patil audio leak, asserting that leaders should engage in politics without defaming others. Speaking to ANI, Dubey mentioned that CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that an SIT investigation would be conducted to uncover the truth. Dubey further remarked that it is completely laughable for anyone to level such allegations against individuals.

"Our leaders themselves went and met the Chief Minister. A delegation went and requested SIT, and the Chief Minister gave an assurance that an SIT would be formed to investigate and conduct a forensic probe to uncover the truth. So, this is a very good thing. Anyone can level random allegations tomorrow. We keep saying: do politics, but do not defame us. Our leader Shrikant Shinde pointed out that we are all looking for this ₹500 crore ourselves. Do you even know how massive an amount ₹500 crore is? How did it come, where was it counted, and what actually happened? It is completely laughable that anyone can just level such an allegation against someone," said Dubey.

Context of the SIT Formation

Dubey's remarks came following the establishment of a three-member SIT by Maharashtra CM to probe claims concerning a financial offer of Rs 500 crore made to Maratha quota campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil. The disputed audio recording alleged that Jarange Patil received Rs 500 crore from BJP leader Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to allegedly undermine the Maratha reservation agitation ahead of the 2024 assembly polls.

Sanjay Raut Demands ED Probe

Following the incident, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut demanded an ED investigation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah under the PMLA Act, questioning the alleged source of the amount. "Respected Shri @AmitShah ji The ₹500 crore matter in Maharashtra must have surely reached you by now. Until now, the BJP has been buying MPs, MLAs, political parties and elections. Now it has begun buying agitations as well. The BJP handed over money to Shrikant Shinde so that ₹500 crore could be given to Manoj Jarange Patil. Where did this money come from? And did it actually reach Jarange or not? This is a matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kindly entrust the investigation to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)," said Raut. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)