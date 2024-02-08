Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    U'khand: Shoot-at-sight orders issued in Haldwani after violence erupts over demolition of 'illegal' madrasa

    Violent clashes erupt in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Thursday following the demolition of an 'illegal' madrasa, prompting shoot-at-sight orders and a curfew, with over 50 policemen injured.

    Uttarakhand Shoot-at-sight orders issued in Haldwani after violence erupts over demolition of 'illegal' madrasa snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:31 PM IST

    Uttarakhand's Haldwani witnessed a surge in violence as clashes erupted in the Banbhoolpura area following the demolition of an allegedly "illegally built" madrasa. The situation escalated to the point where shoot-at-sight orders were issued, and a curfew was imposed in the affected region. 

    Authorities, including Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh, and SDM Paritosh Verma, carried out the demolition in the presence of District Magistrate, SSP Prahlad Meena. The madrasa, constructed on government land, was removed after residents were given prior notice. The SSP mentioned that the structure stood on "illegally encroached government land."

    In response to the demolition, local residents expressed their discontent through violent means. Stones were hurled at police officers, resulting in injuries to several law enforcement personnel, administration officials, and journalists. The clashes intensified, leading the police to employ tear gas to control the situation. Furthermore, vehicles parked outside the police station were set ablaze, exacerbating the turmoil.

    Reports indicate that more than 50 policemen sustained injuries during the clashes. All injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, highlighting the severity of the confrontations.

    In light of the escalating violence, the District Magistrate informed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the imposition of prohibitory orders prohibiting large gatherings in the area. To maintain law and order, shoot-at-sight orders were issued, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami clarified that the demolition was carried out in compliance with a court order to dismantle an illegal structure. He noted that during the operation, "anti-social elements" engaged in a brawl with the police. Dhami assured that those responsible for throwing stones would be identified and arrested.

    Chief Minister Dhami convened a meeting with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, to assess the situation and strategize appropriate measures to restore peace in Haldwani.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Clashes erupt as illegal madrasa demolished in Uttarakhand's Haldwani; shocking videos goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Clashes erupt as 'illegal' madrasa demolished in Uttarakhand's Haldwani; shocking videos goes viral (WATCH)

    Modi Govt's 'White Paper' reflects on India THEN and NOW

    Modi Govt's 'White Paper' reflects on India THEN and NOW

    ISRO to launch INSAT-3DS spacecraft on February 17; Know timing, mission details AJR

    ISRO to launch INSAT-3DS spacecraft on February 17; Know timing, mission details

    White Paper Decoded: How IMF, World Bank perceptions about India changed after Modi govt took over

    White Paper Decoded: How IMF, World Bank perceptions about India changed after Modi govt took over

    Outrage erupts over 'destroy Ram Mandir' calls and anti-Hindu rhetoric at OP Jindal Global University event snt

    Outrage erupts over 'destroy Ram Mandir' calls and anti-Hindu rhetoric at OP Jindal Global University event

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Australia beat Pakistan by 1 wicket to secure U-19 World Cup final showdown against India snt

    BREAKING: Australia beat Pakistan by 1 wicket to set up U-19 World Cup final showdown with India

    Nepali mercenaries in Russia-Ukraine war: A tale of deception, desperation and devastation snt

    Nepali mercenaries in Russia-Ukraine war: A tale of deception, desperation and devastation

    Clashes erupt as illegal madrasa demolished in Uttarakhand's Haldwani; shocking videos goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Clashes erupt as 'illegal' madrasa demolished in Uttarakhand's Haldwani; shocking videos goes viral (WATCH)

    SPOTTED: Shilpa Shetty to Tiger Shroff, celebs don their classy outfits RKK

    SPOTTED: Shilpa Shetty to Tiger Shroff, celebs don their classy outfits

    Modi Govt's 'White Paper' reflects on India THEN and NOW

    Modi Govt's 'White Paper' reflects on India THEN and NOW

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon