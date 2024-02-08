U'khand: Shoot-at-sight orders issued in Haldwani after violence erupts over demolition of 'illegal' madrasa

Violent clashes erupt in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Thursday following the demolition of an 'illegal' madrasa, prompting shoot-at-sight orders and a curfew, with over 50 policemen injured.

Uttarakhand's Haldwani witnessed a surge in violence as clashes erupted in the Banbhoolpura area following the demolition of an allegedly "illegally built" madrasa. The situation escalated to the point where shoot-at-sight orders were issued, and a curfew was imposed in the affected region.

Authorities, including Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh, and SDM Paritosh Verma, carried out the demolition in the presence of District Magistrate, SSP Prahlad Meena. The madrasa, constructed on government land, was removed after residents were given prior notice. The SSP mentioned that the structure stood on "illegally encroached government land."

In response to the demolition, local residents expressed their discontent through violent means. Stones were hurled at police officers, resulting in injuries to several law enforcement personnel, administration officials, and journalists. The clashes intensified, leading the police to employ tear gas to control the situation. Furthermore, vehicles parked outside the police station were set ablaze, exacerbating the turmoil.

Reports indicate that more than 50 policemen sustained injuries during the clashes. All injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, highlighting the severity of the confrontations.

In light of the escalating violence, the District Magistrate informed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the imposition of prohibitory orders prohibiting large gatherings in the area. To maintain law and order, shoot-at-sight orders were issued, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami clarified that the demolition was carried out in compliance with a court order to dismantle an illegal structure. He noted that during the operation, "anti-social elements" engaged in a brawl with the police. Dhami assured that those responsible for throwing stones would be identified and arrested.

Chief Minister Dhami convened a meeting with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, to assess the situation and strategize appropriate measures to restore peace in Haldwani.