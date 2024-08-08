Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Almora college denies married girl's entry, claims would 'disrupt its environment'

An inter-college in Almora denied a 19-year-old student to continue her education after she got married, citing a policy against married students attending classes. The school, Anand Singh Government Girls' Inter College, argued that her presence might disrupt the school environment and suggested she pursue private tuition instead.

An inter-college in Almora reportedly refused to let a 19-year-old student continue her education after she got married, citing a policy that prohibits married students from attending classes. The school claimed that her presence would disrupt the school environment and suggested she opt for private tuition instead. Simran, a student from Niyaz Ganj, was denied entry to her classroom at Anand Singh Government Girls' Inter College, where she had been studying since class VIII, after she got married on July 28.

School principal Vijaya Pant was quoted as saying in a TOI report, "Such a thing has happened in our school for the first time that a married student wants to attend classes. Our regulations do not permit admission of married students since it would have an impact on other students. We have told her that if higher authorities grant permission, she would be allowed to attend classes."

In a letter dated August 6, Simran brought to the attention of Amba Balodi, the Chief Education Officer of Almora, the paradox between the government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme and her own denial of education because of her marriage. Balodi acknowledged to TOI that there is no such rule that bars married students from attending school.



