    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Almora college denies married girl's entry, claims would 'disrupt its environment'

    An inter-college in Almora denied a 19-year-old student to continue her education after she got married, citing a policy against married students attending classes. The school, Anand Singh Government Girls' Inter College, argued that her presence might disrupt the school environment and suggested she pursue private tuition instead.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    An inter-college in Almora reportedly refused to let a 19-year-old student continue her education after she got married, citing a policy that prohibits married students from attending classes. The school claimed that her presence would disrupt the school environment and suggested she opt for private tuition instead. Simran, a student from Niyaz Ganj, was denied entry to her classroom at Anand Singh Government Girls' Inter College, where she had been studying since class VIII, after she got married on July 28.

    School principal Vijaya Pant was quoted as saying in a TOI report, "Such a thing has happened in our school for the first time that a married student wants to attend classes. Our regulations do not permit admission of married students since it would have an impact on other students. We have told her that if higher authorities grant permission, she would be allowed to attend classes."

    In a letter dated August 6, Simran brought to the attention of Amba Balodi, the Chief Education Officer of Almora, the paradox between the government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme and her own denial of education because of her marriage. Balodi acknowledged to TOI that there is no such rule that bars married students from attending school.
     

    Karnataka HC advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru

    Kochi police arrests human trafficker for selling youths to Chinese company in Laos

    INDIA bloc walks out of Rajya Sabha after denied discussion on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

    Dell Technologies announce second round of layoffs, cuts 12,500 jobs to focus on AI

    Kerala: Army withdraws 500-member team after 10-day rescue and search operations in Wayanad

    Google Pixel 9 series launch is almost here! From display to AI capabilities, here's what you can expect

    Karnataka HC advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru

    Kochi police arrests human trafficker for selling youths to Chinese company in Laos

    Paris Olympics 2024: India vs Spain; When and where to watch hockey bronze medal match

    INDIA bloc walks out of Rajya Sabha after denied discussion on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

