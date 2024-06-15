Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttarakhand: 10 people killed after tempo traveller with 23 passengers falls in gorge in Rudraprayag (WATCH)

    In a devastating incident near the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, at least ten lives were lost when a tempo traveller plunged into a deep gorge on Saturday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    In a devastating incident near the Risikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Rudraprayag, at least ten lives were lost when a tempo traveller plunged into a deep gorge on Saturday. The mishap, which occurred in the rugged terrain of Garhwal region, prompted a swift response from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local law enforcement agencies.

    According to officials familiar with the rescue efforts, the tempo traveller, reportedly en route from Noida (Uttar Pradesh) with 23 passengers on board, veered off the road and fell into a gorge estimated to be between 150 to 200 meters deep.

    Providing further details, Karan Singh Nagnyal, IG Garhwal, stated, "The death toll in the accident in which a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near Rudraprayag has now risen to 10. Four seriously injured have been referred to a higher centre while 9 other injured are in the hospital where they are undergoing treatment."

    Expressing grief about the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the District Magistrate had been ordered to investigate the incident.

    "I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place at His feet and provide strength for the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on his official handle.

    He further stated in another post, "The seriously injured passengers in the Rudraprayag road accident are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for better treatment of the injured."

    Home Minister Amit Shah took to X as well to offer condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic accident. "Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured," he wrote. 

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 3:04 PM IST
