A private bus with 17-18 passengers plunged into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district, leaving 6-7 people feared dead. Rescue operations by SDRF and local police are underway, with injured passengers taken to a nearby hospital.

A tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district has left several people dead after a private bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police have reached the site to pull survivors from the wreckage and transport them to nearby medical facilities.

Local police are currently on-site conducting rescue operations to assist trapped passengers. Almora SSP Devendra Pincha said, "Rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot. There are reports of some fatalities."

CM ,Pushkar Singh Dhami, Expresses Grief

"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared on a post on X saying, "We have received the extremely distressing news of a bus accident on the Bikhiyasain-Vinayak Motor Road resulting in casualties among the passengers. This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the bereaved families. The injured passengers are being promptly admitted to nearby hospitals. The entire matter is under continuous monitoring."

Details on Casualties and Rescue Efforts

On Tuesday morning the SDRF received information through the DCR Almora that a passenger bus traveling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar met with an accident in the Vinayak area and fell into a deep gorge. The bus was reportedly carrying around 17-18 passengers.

According to the information received, 6-7 people are feared to have died on the spot in the accident, while the other injured passengers have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Bhikiyasain for treatment.

Almora SSP Devendra Pincha says, "Rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot. There are reports of some fatalities."

According to the information received via the State Disaster Response Fund team, 6-7 people are declared dead. At the same time, the injured passengers have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Bhikiyasain; more details are awaited. (ANI)

