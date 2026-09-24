DRDO has signed its first high-value deep tech project agreement with start-up Zero mK India Private Limited. The project under the TDF scheme is for the indigenous development of a 20 mK Dilution Refrigerator for Quantum Applications.

Under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed the first high-value deep tech project agreement with the Industry (Start-up) Zero mK India Private Limited towards a collaborative effort for indigenous development of a 20 mK Dilution Refrigerator for Quantum Applications.

As per the official release from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the signing of the agreement took place between the Director, TDF, and Zero mK India Private Limited, Alwar, Rajasthan, in New Delhi. It is the first high-value agreement under the Rs 500 crore corpus, which was earlier approved by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh for deep-tech and cutting-edge projects.

What is a Dilution Refrigerator?

Dilution refrigerators are specialised cryogenic systems capable of achieving extremely low temperatures in the millikelvin range. Such an ultra-low-temperature environment is essential for the operation and testing of several quantum computing platforms and associated quantum technologies.

Strengthening India's Quantum Ecosystem

The indigenous development of a 20 mK-class dilution refrigerator aligns with the National Quantum Mission and strengthens India’s capabilities in quantum technology, advanced cryogenics and strategic technologies, contributing towards a self-reliant, quantum-ready ecosystem. This will contribute towards reducing dependence on imported cryogenic infrastructure and strengthening the domestic quantum technology ecosystem, the MoD release said.

Leadership Praises Collaborative Effort

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, industry and all stakeholders associated with this important project. He expressed confidence that the partnership will set an important precedent for future DRDO-Industry collaborations in emerging technology domains.

Congratulating the teams associated with the initiative Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh, wished them success in achieving the project objectives.

Director General, Micro Electronic Devices & Computational System and Cyber Security (DG MCC); Director General, Technology Management (DG TM); Director, Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.

The project is being monitored, mentored and supported by the Director, SSPL and his team. (ANI)