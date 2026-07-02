BRS leaders, including T Harish Rao, were taken into preventive custody en route to a debate. This follows KTR's challenge to CM Revanth Reddy for an open public debate on the Congress government's administrative failures in Telangana.

BRS Leaders Detained Ahead of Debate

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including former Minister T Harish Rao, were taken into preventive custody by police from Telangana Bhavan on Thursday while they were on their way to Gun Park for a proposed debate with Telangana ministers. Police shifted Harish Rao and other BRS leaders in a DCM vehicle to a police station. According to the BRS, the leaders were not informed about the police station they were being taken to.

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Earlier in the day, Telangana ministers Mohammed Azharuddin, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and MLA Danam Nagender reached Gun Park over allegations of corruption in Gurukul educational institutions.

KTR Challenges CM to Open Debate

On Wednesday, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent remarks describing Telangana as a "bankrupt state." KTR challenged the Chief Minister to an open public debate on the Congress government's administrative failures, the plight of farmers, the ongoing agrarian crisis, and the overall governance of the state, and said that he was prepared to participate in a debate anywhere in Telangana, at any time.

"If Revanth Reddy has the courage, let him decide the venue, time, and subject of the debate. I will be there," KTR said. He further declared that if he failed to expose the failures of the Congress government with facts and evidence, he would resign on the spot and permanently retire from politics.

Commenting on Revanth Reddy's public statements, KTR remarked that the Chief Minister appeared inconsistent in his positions. Responding to Revanth Reddy's proposal for a discussion on governance, KTR reiterated his challenge. He said the debate could be held in Warangal, where the Congress announced its Farmers' Declaration, or in Ashok Nagar, where promises of employment were made to the youth. He declared that he was prepared to debate any issue concerning farmers or any section of society.

KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to choose the topic, venue, and time, stating that he would arrive with official statistics and evidence. If he failed to expose the failures of the Congress government and the Chief Minister, he pledged to submit his resignation on the spot and permanently retire from politics. (ANI)