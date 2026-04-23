Uttarakhand police have filed an FIR over a social media video making false claims about darshan arrangements at Kedarnath Temple. Officials are investigating the video and have warned of strict action against misinformation during the Char Dham Yatra.

Police Crackdown on Misinformation According to officials, the video was flagged during routine social media monitoring in Rudraprayag district, where false claims were being made regarding the Char Dham Yatra that devotees were being denied darshan at Kedarnath Temple. Taking the matter seriously, an FIR has been registered against the concerned individual at Sonprayag police station, and legal proceedings have been initiated. The investigation is currently underway.Additionally, 4-5 other suspicious videos have been identified, which are being thoroughly examined, and strict action will be taken against those responsible as per the law. The state government has clarified that all arrangements related to the Char Dham Yatra are functioning smoothly, and devotees are being facilitated for darshan in an orderly manner. Any kind of misinformation, rumour, or propaganda will be dealt with under a strict zero-tolerance policy. Social media platforms are being monitored around the clock (24x7), and stringent legal action will be taken against those found guilty. Restrictions Inside Temple Premises On April 21, ahead of the scheduled opening of Kedarnath Dham on April 22, the Rudraprayag administration had also issued instructions prohibiting mobile phones, drones, and videography inside the temple premises to maintain order and sanctity.Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar earlier said that the use of mobile phones, drones, or any cameras for videography has been completely banned within the temple premises. She further said that a mobile counter and locker system has also been established by the temple administration."I would like to appeal to all devotees not to do any kind of videography or make reels in the temple premises so that its dignity and sanctity are maintained," SP Niharika Tomar said. "Along with this, flying drones without permission is also prohibited here. Today, we have taken action against two drones that were being flown unauthorised. This will continue in the future as well. Therefore, I would request and appeal to everyone not to engage in such unauthorised activities for the sake of the security and sanctity of the Dham," the official said. The administration has urged devotees to follow the rules and help maintain the sanctity of the temple premises.With the Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya), record numbers of pilgrims have already gathered at the base camps. As the sun rose on April 22, the echoing sound of conch shells and chants of "Kedar Baba Ki Jai" marked the end of the six-month winter hiatus, reopening one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites to the world. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Uttarakhand police have registered an FIR after a video claiming irregularities in darshan arrangements at Kedarnath Temple surfaced on social media, officials said on Thursday.According to officials, the video was flagged during routine social media monitoring in Rudraprayag district, where false claims were being made regarding the Char Dham Yatra that devotees were being denied darshan at Kedarnath Temple. Taking the matter seriously, an FIR has been registered against the concerned individual at Sonprayag police station, and legal proceedings have been initiated. The investigation is currently underway.Additionally, 4-5 other suspicious videos have been identified, which are being thoroughly examined, and strict action will be taken against those responsible as per the law. The state government has clarified that all arrangements related to the Char Dham Yatra are functioning smoothly, and devotees are being facilitated for darshan in an orderly manner. Any kind of misinformation, rumour, or propaganda will be dealt with under a strict zero-tolerance policy. Social media platforms are being monitored around the clock (24x7), and stringent legal action will be taken against those found guilty.On April 21, ahead of the scheduled opening of Kedarnath Dham on April 22, the Rudraprayag administration had also issued instructions prohibiting mobile phones, drones, and videography inside the temple premises to maintain order and sanctity.Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar earlier said that the use of mobile phones, drones, or any cameras for videography has been completely banned within the temple premises. She further said that a mobile counter and locker system has also been established by the temple administration."I would like to appeal to all devotees not to do any kind of videography or make reels in the temple premises so that its dignity and sanctity are maintained," SP Niharika Tomar said. "Along with this, flying drones without permission is also prohibited here. Today, we have taken action against two drones that were being flown unauthorised. This will continue in the future as well. Therefore, I would request and appeal to everyone not to engage in such unauthorised activities for the sake of the security and sanctity of the Dham," the official said. The administration has urged devotees to follow the rules and help maintain the sanctity of the temple premises.With the Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya), record numbers of pilgrims have already gathered at the base camps. As the sun rose on April 22, the echoing sound of conch shells and chants of "Kedar Baba Ki Jai" marked the end of the six-month winter hiatus, reopening one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites to the world. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source