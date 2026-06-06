A fire broke out in a moving bus on the Haridwar-Dehradun National Highway on Saturday, causing heavy traffic congestion. Fire teams are at the scene working to control the blaze. The cause and details of any casualties are yet to be confirmed.

A fire broke out in a moving bus on the Haridwar-Dehradun National Highway opposite Sarvanand Ghat here on Saturday, leading to heavy traffic congestion. Fire teams have rushed to the site and are currently working to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire and details of any casualties are yet to be confirmed, and further updates are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)