To mark 25 years of PM Modi's public life, the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is underway. As part of this, the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme was held across Haryana, with ministers and party workers lighting lakhs of diyas to spread a message of service.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being organised across the country from September 17 to October 17, 2026, to mark 25 years of public life and service of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comprising 13 years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and 12 years as the Prime Minister of the country. As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme was organised across Haryana on Thursday, during which ministers, legislators and a large number of party workers lit lakhs of diyas, conveying the message of service, values, harmony and human compassion. The glow of the diyas created an atmosphere filled with spirituality and enthusiasm.

Haryana Ministers Lead 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' Programme

Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij first lit the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ at his residence in Ambala and later participated in the programme with party workers at Subhash Park. He said that bringing a smile to the face of a needy person and spreading the light of hope in their life is the true essence of human service. ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ symbolises this positive outlook.

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar lit a diya at the premises of the famous religious site, Sheetla Mata Temple, located in Pathri village of Panipat district, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years of public service. He said that his good wishes were for the resolve of a developed India under the leadership of Modi to become even stronger.

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh lit the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ at Matri Van in Gurugram on the evening of the first day of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. He said that the Prime Minister has resolved to build a developed India by 2047, and every citizen will have to contribute towards fulfilling this resolve.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda lit the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ at Panipat Sugar Mill along with hundreds of farmer brothers. He said that every citizen of the country should learn from the life of the Prime Minister and remain dedicated to the nation.

Under the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ campaign being organised across the state under the guidance of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the district-level main programme in Mahendragarh district was organised at the auditorium of Maharishi Chyavan Government Medical College. Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel attended the programme as the chief guest. He inaugurated the programme by lighting a diya and dedicated the occasion to the Prime Minister’s leadership and spirit of service. The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister said that the occasion was an opportunity to take a pledge of service towards nation-building.

Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma lit a diya at the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. His wife, Rita Sharma, was also present with him. A large number of BJP workers and residents participated in the programme.

In Yamunanagar district, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, along with other leaders and party workers, lit diyas at public places as well as at their respective homes and resolved to promote love, brotherhood, cooperation and positive thinking in society.

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the district-level ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme was organised on Thursday at the premises of Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar. Haryana Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa attended the programme as the chief guest. Gangwa said that the Prime Minister’s public life is an example of dedication towards national service, public welfare and development.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi lit a diya at the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme organised in Narwana. He said that the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is an important initiative towards connecting every section of society with service activities. Service is not merely the responsibility of an individual or an institution, but the duty of every citizen of society.

As part of Thursday’s ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme under the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry lit a diya along with other party workers in Rohtak. She said that the government is undertaking various activities in the public interest. She added that strengthening the spirit of service and cooperation is the core objective of the campaign.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao lit a diya at AIIMS located in Majra village of Rewari district as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being organised to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service. A large number of party workers were also present on the occasion. Aarti Singh Rao said that Modi has set an example of working with a spirit of public service and Antyodaya.

Haryana Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam attended the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme organised near the KMP route in Palwal and encouraged the general public to participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan with enthusiasm. (ANI)