Imran Khan has received a show-cause notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to explain why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be cancelled. The notice, issued on October 17, stems from his participation in an anti-Chief Election Commissioner protest in Mumbai on October 10.

Imran Khan faces trouble. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai officially served the Bollywood actor a show-cause notice. Khan received it on Saturday, October 17. The FRRO wants a full explanation: why shouldn't they revoke his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status? They cite his protest against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) this month as the main reason for this harsh move.

Khan's status hangs by a thread. This is a big fight.

October 14 — just days before this notice — the FRRO issued Khan a 'Leave India Notice' (LIN). That earlier directive formally told the US national to exit India by October 28. Now, both notices form the core of a growing legal battle. His role in an October 10 demonstration near Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan led to all this. This event placed his residency status under severe scrutiny.

FRRO's Grounds for Cancellation

Section 7D(e) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, is key. The FRRO's show-cause notice cites this specific section. It gives the Central Government power to cancel OCI registrations. This allows revocation when it serves India’s sovereignty, integrity, security, friendly relations with foreign countries, or the general public interest.

FRRO gave Khan a 15-day window. He must submit his explanation and supporting material. Respond quickly, or the FRRO will assume he has nothing to say. Then, they will take legal action.

Police never permitted the August Kranti Maidan protest. Officers registered a case for unlawful assembly. Khan's presence there forms the core of FRRO's inquiry. An FIR and detention alone don't justify OCI cancellation, FRRO admits. But they added: "We will examine the nature, circumstances, and public interest impact of his actions."

Understanding the OCI Framework

December 15, 2006. That's when Imran Khan first received his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status. This status offers cardholders many benefits, almost making them equal to Indian citizens. But not entirely. They cannot vote. They cannot hold constitutional posts. And they cannot buy agricultural land. OCI cardholders travel visa-free to India for life. They live and work indefinitely. They get equal standing with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in economic, financial, and educational matters. Khan built his life and career here. Losing OCI status would be a huge blow for him.

This power to revoke OCI status, invoked via Section 7D(e) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, shows the Indian government's sovereign authority. It covers citizenship and residency matters. Khan's notice cites public interest. Yet, this section broadly allows cancellation for reasons impacting India's sovereignty, integrity, security, and diplomatic relations. This law safeguards national interests. It gives the state a strong tool when an OCI holder's actions prove harmful to the country.

Khan Challenges Notices in High Court

Saturday, October 17. That's when Imran Khan hit back. He filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court. Khan challenges both the 'Leave India Notice' and the OCI cancellation threat. He called these directives “unconstitutional,” “arbitrary,” and an “abuse of power.”

Khan held OCI status since December 15, 2006. He argues FRRO overlooked his lifelong residency rights. His petition says the notices came without due process. No specific reasons for violations. No chance for him to respond.

Monday, October 19. Khan's legal team will seek an urgent hearing before a Bombay High Court division bench. His plea aims to quash the notices. He also wants an immediate stay on their operation and implementation. This stay would last until the court disposes of his writ petition.