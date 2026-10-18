Gautam Adani and Dr Priti Adani visited Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in Gujarat during Navratri. They sought blessings from Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, with Adani emphasizing 'Seva Hi Saadhana Hai' (Service is spiritual practice).

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, visited Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) in South Gujarat on Sunday during Navratri, seeking the blessings of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

“I seek the blessings of Maa Durga this Navratri and reflect on the values that guide my life. My visit to Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram reinforces a thought I have always held close: Seva Hi Saadhana Hai. I pray for the humility to serve and the strength to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Adani.

During their meeting, Pujya Gurudevshri emphasised that saadhana (spiritual practice) and seva (selfless service) go hand in hand. He also spoke about using one’s life, resources and opportunities for the larger good.

The couple attended a satsang (association with truth) at Raj Sabhagruha, SRMD’s meditation and spiritual discourse complex, where Pujya Gurudevshri spoke about the purpose of human life and the importance of spiritual practice.

Engagements and Interactions at the Ashram

Gautam Adani also interacted with young members of the Mission, including professionals and students from diverse academic backgrounds who are contributing to social initiatives.

Dr Priti Adani visited the Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women, where she interacted with tribal women benefiting from skill development, livelihood and entrepreneurship programmes.

She also visited Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre and participated in the distribution of medical aids to children with disabilities.

At SRMD’s Jinmandir, she offered prayers to Bhagwan Mahavir.

Exploring Potential Collaborations

Adani also expressed interest in exploring collaborations with Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), the Mission’s humanitarian arm.

Dr Priti Adani discussed the potential for collaboration on its vision care initiative, which is aligned with the Adani Foundation's work.

About Shrimad Rajchandra Mission and SRLC

Spread across 355 acres, Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram is the international headquarters of SRMD.

Founded in 1994 by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, the Mission, which has more than 142 centres across six continents, draws inspiration from Shrimad Rajchandraji, the Jain master revered as Mahatma Gandhi’s spiritual mentor. Its teachings centre on inner transformation through wisdom, meditation and selfless service.

SRLC works across healthcare, education, humanitarian assistance, animal care and environmental welfare, and has touched more than 33 million lives globally.

The Significance of Navratri

Navratri is among India’s most widely celebrated festivals, marking nine nights of devotion to the various forms of Goddess Durga.

It celebrates the triumph of good over evil and righteousness over adversity.

Observed through prayers, fasting, rituals and community celebrations, the festival is also a time for reflection, renewal and reaffirming the values that guide personal and public life.

Adani's Recent Spiritual Journeys

Earlier this year, Gautam Adani visited Ayodhya, Kalighat in Kolkata and a Jain shrine at Taranga Hills in North Gujarat.

On May 1, he visited Kedarnath with Dr Priti Adani to mark their 40th wedding anniversary.