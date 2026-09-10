Rural India Festival 2026 in Kathgodam, Haldwani, showcased Uttarakhand’s local products, artisans and rural talent while highlighting efforts to expand market access and strengthen the state’s self-reliant rural economy.

Uttarakhand government is trying to promote its concept of self-reliant rural economy through the promotion of local products and artisans. A five day long Rural India Festival 2026 was organised at Ramlila Maidan in Kathgodam, Haldwani. The festival had the objective of linking rural products with larger markets.

The festival was organised in line with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's emphasis on making the resources of Uttarakhand reach out of its local markets.

Rural India Festival 2026: Rural Products Get A New Market Space

It was a five day long festival where rural products and local talent were presented at one platform. For the artisans, self help groups, small scale producers and rural entrepreneurs, festivals like these present an opportunity to present their products to the customers.

There was an emphasis on the local resources and skills. Expansion of market access is even more important for the rural and hill areas of Uttarakhand which have many small scale producers.

Local Products of Uttarakhand – Concentrating on the Rural Economy

There are various types of handicrafts, food products, agricultural products and others which are produced in villages of Uttarakhand. While production is an essential part, distribution is equally important.

Packaging, branding, marketing and accessing wider markets become key to the growth of any local product. The Rural India Festival becomes one of those platforms that will bridge the divide between rural makers and consumers while promoting local products.

Vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Self-Reliant Uttarakhand

It becomes important to note that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has always emphasized the need to promote local resources and products of Uttarakhand. Overall aim of the entire exercise is to increase the contributions from the rural areas towards the overall economy of the state while creating income generating avenues for local people.

Markets become important from the employment generation perspective as well. Promotion of local industries/products will give rural youth options for livelihood opportunities.

From Local Goods To Broader Markets

As time progresses, the success of the goods produced in rural areas becomes more and more dependent on their ability to reach out to their consumers outside their immediate environment. Improved packaging, branding and even marketing through the internet can aid the producers in Uttarakhand in expanding their reach to consumers.

It will also give the producers an opportunity to know more about their consumer demands and market their products better.

Local Goods Will Help In Building An Aatmanirbhar Uttarakhand

Tourism and natural wealth play an important role in the economy of the state, however, the goods made by villagers can also become a major revenue generator for the rural areas of the state.

In case village production gets linked to organised markets, it will open up many more revenue earning avenues for the rural areas.